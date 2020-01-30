The most recent episode of ‘Doctor Who’, “Fugitive of the Judoon” had Whovians clutching their pearls with shock after shock, including the return of Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), a fan favorite from the early days of the rebooted series. But another major revelation that came out of the episode was the revelation that Jo Martin’s character– originally seen as just the wife of a character that seemed to be more important– was actually another incarnation of The Doctor.

It was a huge to-do when Jodie Whittaker was cast as The Doctor, as she was “the first” female generation of this character, but with this reveal, that honor has actually been taken away, as Martin’s Doctor predates Whittaker’s. Not only is Martin playing the first female Doctor, but the first black Doctor as well. For the past several years, fans have lobbied for ‘Doctor Who’ to be more diverse when it comes to its central character, and the show has responded accordingly.

However, some fans have speculated that there is some trick at work here, perhaps involving a parallel reality. Showrunner Chris Chibnall has clarified that Martin is THE Doctor, but like John Hurt’s “War Doctor” from “The Day of the Doctor” just hasn’t been seen before.

“The important thing to say is – she is definitively The Doctor. There’s not a sort of parallel universe going on, there’s no tricks. Jo Martin is The Doctor, that’s why we gave her the credit at the end which all new Doctors have the first time you see them. John Hurt got that credit.”

Since Martin’s Doctor has just made one appearance, fans have questions. But Chibnall says that answers will be forthcoming… but so will more questions.

“There will be answers to some of these mysteries this series. But as ever with Doctor Who, answers often reveal new questions. It’s all very deliberate. We’re telling an ongoing story and there are plenty of things in Doctor Who that change all the time but I’m very aware of the history and very aware of the continuity. It’s a delightful thing but stories are ongoing pieces of fiction. They develop and evolve. My job is to be bold with the storytelling and have fun.”

“Fugitive of the Judoon” is one of the most buzzed-about episodes of ‘Doctor Who’ in years. What did you think?

Source: Mirror