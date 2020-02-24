Chris Evans is about to get his drills out, as he is confirmed to be in negotiations to join the cast of Greg Berlanti’s new film adaptation of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, in the role of the sadistic dentist, Orin Scrivello. This is the second film adaptation of the off-Broadway musical, and the third picture overall of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, which originated as a Roger Corman-directed non-musical, black and white horror movie in 1960. Steve Martin played Scrivello in the 1986 musical film. Martin’s Orin famously belted out the song “Dentist!”, while in the stage version, Orin also sings “Now (It’s Just the Gas)” with Seymour.

Warner Bros is the studio behind this update with Marc Platt, Sarah Schechter, and Berlanti producing and directing. Broadway vet Billy Porter has already signed on to voice Audrey II the killer plant, while it has been reported that Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson are close to signing on for the leading roles of Seymour Krelborn and Audrey, respectively.

Yes, that means that Captain America and Black Widow will be reuniting and this time, they’ll be a couple, for any Stetasha shippers out there. The duo previously co-starred in 2004’s ‘The Perfect Score’ and 2007’s ‘The Nanny Diaries’.

The story follows Seymour, a meek florist with an unrequited crush on his co-worker Audrey, the girlfriend of cruel dentist Orin, who is abusive toward her and relishes the pain he inflicts on his poor clients. One day, Seymour makes a startling discovery, a large Venus Flytrap-like-plant that can speak and has a thirst for human blood, which may give Seymour the outlet he needs to get rid of Scrivello.

The 1986 movie incorporated a few characters that were not in the stage version, including Bill Murray as Arthur Denton, a masochist that gets his kicks from being tortured by Scrivello.

Since hanging up his shield last year, Chris Evans appeared in the Netflix thriller ‘The Red Sea Diving Resort’, and comedy/mystery ‘Knives Out’ which has made over $300 million worldwide. Evans is usually the hero, but in ‘Knives Out’ he took on a slightly more sinister role, which may give an idea of how he will work out in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’. He is currently filming the Apple TV+ dramatic miniseries ‘Defending Jacob’.

This new version of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is expected to begin filming this summer. Check back for updates. What do you think of this potential cast so far?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter