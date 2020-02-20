‘The Clone Wars’ Season 7 is the next ‘Star Wars’ project that will be available. The next live-action product will probably be ‘The Mandalorian’ S2 in October. While there are many franchises that employ the prequel and sequel approach, telling stories out of order, ‘Star Wars’ might be the most jumbled.

There won’t be a new movie for quite some time, but if you want to experience the ‘Star Wars’ Saga in all its glory, in chronological order, Disney+ has supplied a handy chart that lays out the timeline of what order the various ‘Star Wars’ movies and TV shows fall.

This listing isn’t quite ready to binge just yet. As stated, the final season of ‘The Clone Wars’ will begin this Friday and episodes will be doled out one-per-week. (There are 12 altogether.) Disney+ also doesn’t yet offer ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’. That’s still on Netflix due to a preexisting deal. And ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ hasn’t been released on home video yet. Once it is, it should arrive on Disney+ within a month or so.

Perhaps making it easier to digest, ‘The Phantom Menace’ remains the first entry, and ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ marks the end. Obviously, the core movies go in the order that they are labeled, so– after ‘The Phantom Menace’ comes ‘Attack of the Clones’, ‘Revenge of the Sith’, ‘A New Hope’, ‘Empire Strikes Back’, ‘Return of the Jedi’, ‘The Force Awakens’, ‘The Last Jedi’, and finally, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’. ‘The Clone War’ overlaps and spans the period between ‘Attack of the Clones’ and ‘Revenge of the Sith’. ‘Solo’ follows that, and ‘Rebels’ follows ‘Solo’. Obviously, ‘Rogue One’ slips in just before ‘A New Hope’. ‘The Mandalorian’ follows ‘Jedi’. And the newest animated series, ‘Resistance’ straddles the entire new trilogy.

Check out the chart below (click to enlarge):

Disney ruffled a lot of feathers when it declared that only these movies and shows were canon. I can’t get into all the novels and video games, because I have no first-hand knowledge about them (beyond ‘Heir to the Empire’). But I can say, the ‘Droids’ cartoon took place four years before ‘Revenge of the Sith’. The ‘Ewoks’ cartoon and the two ‘Ewoks’ TV movies took place anytime before ‘Jedi’. ‘The Star Wars Holiday Special‘ took place between ‘A New Hope’ and ‘Empire’. (During that brief period where Disco was a thing in the galaxy far, far away.)

So, in about three months or so, you can binge the entire ‘Star Wars’ saga in chronological order. Er, provided you have Disney+.