The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) was quietly taken off the board in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, as he was badly injured after snapping his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet to restore to life those that had been erased by Thanos’ similar snap in ‘Infinity War’. But Marvel Studios is slipping in new characters to fill the spaces of those that have been essentially retired, and one of those is the She-Hulk, who will be storming her way onto TV screens in a Disney+ original series.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced ‘She-Hulk’ last August along with two other Disney+ shows featuring characters that will be new to live-action, ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Ms. Marvel’. This is the second wave of Marvel Studios shows coming to the streaming service, and the first wave — ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’, and ‘Hawkeye’ — hasn’t started airing yet, so there will be a while before ‘She-Hulk’ and the rest arrive, but that doesn’t mean that work isn’t going on behind the scenes.

Okay, just to clarify, this information comes from Illuminerdy via anonymous sources, so don’t take any of this to the bank. But it at the very least, it sounds plausible.

For starters, Disney/Marvel is seeking a female actor between the ages of 26 to 34, of any race. I mean, she’ll end up green anyway, so her real race shouldn’t be that much of an issue. Then again, she has to be at least partially Caucasian, as she will be the cousin of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, which plays into her origin.

Speaking of that, it sounds as though that will remain the same as it was in the comics. Jennifer Walters is a crusading attorney who gets shot and must receive a blood transfusion from her cousin to save her life. The gunshot wound is specifically mentioned, in Illuminerdy’s description. And part of the story is that Bruce HAD to give her the transfusion, because of their familial connection, he was the only match available.

In the comics, because Jennifer received her Hulk powers via transfusion, as opposed to being pelted by direct Gamma Rays, she was never as “Hulky” as Bruce was. She gained all the super strength but didn’t become a savage monster. She remained intelligent and retained her regular personality, which tended to be light-hearted and funny.

One more detail that was specifically mentioned is that She-Hulk would become an Avenger in the future. Once again, this is in keeping with the comics. In the source material, Hulk was a member of the Avengers for exactly one issue before leaving, but She-Hulk joined in the early ’80s and has remained a steady presence off and on over the years. (The male Hulk became a heavier presence after the first ‘Avengers’ movie was released.) She is known to be good friends with many of the female superheroes, perhaps becoming the closest to The Wasp, which could be really fun if they team up in live-action. Evangeline Lilly has been solid as The Wasp in the movies, but she hasn’t really gotten a chance to shine. This could be her opportunity.

Ruffalo is not confirmed to appear in ‘She-Hulk’, but he seemed up for it when asked in August after the show was announced.

‘She-Hulk’ will most likely not arrive until 2022 at the earliest. But it seems to be off to a good start behind-the-scenes.

Are you looking forward to ‘She-Hulk’ on Disney+?