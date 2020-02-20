If you’ve not seen ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ please be aware there are spoilers ahead!

Recently we’ve seen Disney require fans to purchase non-film material in order to answer details left out of the new trilogy. One of those questions ‘Clone Wars’ fans in what they had regarded as Ahsoka Tano’s fate. Her voice could be heard at the end of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ speaking to Rey. The other Jedis who gave the young hero a shoutout included the late Obi-Wan, Quigon, and Mace Windu. Considering all these folks were dead and part of the Force, it would be reasonable to assume that Tano was also.

‘Clone Wars’ and ‘Rebels’ scribe Dave Filoni has a different outlook. In an interview with io9 Filoni mentioned that he does understand ‘Star Wars’ fans’ reasoning for thinking Ahsoka has departed. However, he believes the fans are incorrect:

“They [the fans] seem to watch the movies but they don’t take all the lessons. They deal a lot in absolutes, which is very much a Sith thing. I remember in The Empire Strikes Back Luke speaking out through the force to Leia. Vader also does this at the end of Empire Strikes Back. There’s no absoluteness that these people are dead. I mean, some of them we know are dead.”

It’s a bit odd to compare fans to Siths, especially due to Disney’s habit to lock plot details inside of books or Fortnite rather than include them in the movies. I would have said she was a goner with full confidence, too. However, Filoni has no hard feelings about J.J. Abrams including her in the final episode of the Skywalker saga:

“I thought J.J. [Abrams]’s instinct to be so inclusive with all these various elements of Star Wars and characters [was great]. And I thought it would be a great thing for the actors involved to be a part of something that was just really this celebrating moment of the Star Wars saga. So I didn’t think of it in a literal story [way]. The film, to me, is like a different area.”

So, we could be seeing more stories about Ahsoka in the future!

You can watch the full interview with Mr. Filoni over at io9.

The final season of ‘The Clone Wars’ will be premiering on Disney+ tomorrow!