RUMOR MILL: This information is unverified for the time being, so take it with a grain of salt as it is just RUMOR for now.

The CW officially ordered the DC series ‘Superman & Lois’ starring Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel, and Elizabeth Tulloch as his wife, intrepid reporter, Lois Lane. The duo have already appeared multiple times on ‘Supergirl’ and other CW Arrowverse shows, but after “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” this is a whole new Earth-Prime.

For starters, up until now, the Kents had just welcomed their first child, baby Jonathan. But in this new reality, they are the parents to teenage twins! This was teased in the last episode of “Crisis.”

Below are the RUMORED characters that will be featured, along with some of the basic storylines. (Via Primetimer)

When the series begins, Lois will still be the Daily Planet’s star reporter, but Clark has been fired as part of a massive wave of layoffs– something quite true to real life in this day and age, as print journalism is rapidly dying out. Clark’s father, Jonathan is deceased, but his mother, Martha lives alone on the Kent farm in Smallville.

Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane is a major character, and he knows the truth about Clark.

13-year-old twins, Jonathan and Jordan couldn’t be more different. Jonathan is a popular star athlete (like Clark on ‘Smallville’), while Jordan is an introvert, prone to anxiety, who prefers his computer games. The boys have not yet exhibited superpowers, so they may or may not have inherited Clark’s gifts. They also don’t know that their father is really Superman. (Something tells me that Jordan will develop powers, but not Jonathan, but that’s just a guess.)

It isn’t specified, but it kind of sounds like most of the action is set in Smallville, not Metropolis. That is further backed up by the next few character descriptions.

Lana Lang has a large role on the series and is now a banker, still living in Smallville. She is married to Kyle Cushing, a firefighter. Unfortunately, things aren’t great for them. Kyle is an alcoholic, and at the start of the series, Lana attempted to take her own life the year before! They have two daughters, 14-year-old Sarah, and 8-year-old Sophie.

In the pilot episode, the first season’s major villain is depicted only as the mysterious “Stranger,” however, his true identity will be revealed at the end of the episode. (Just spitballing, but Brainiac? A new twist on Bizarro? Zod?)

My only hope is that they don’t age-up the kids. I’m a little tired of the parents interacting with their adult kids on these shows. One thing that should be interesting to see, is how ‘Superman & Lois’ will mine Superman’s mythology, considering that so much of it has already been used on ‘Supergirl’. What’s left?

But once again, this information is not yet verified and hasn’t been reported by a larger, mainstream news outlet, so it could all be false! (But some details, particularly about Lana and her husband, seem very specific.)

