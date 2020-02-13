‘The Batman’ is now in production in London, and it will be released next year. But comic fans are an impatient and judgemental lot, and everyone wants to see how Robert Pattinson will work out as the new Dark Knight, if for no other reason than to say how terrible he looks. Well, the wait is over.

Director Matt Reeves shared a camera test of Pattinson in the new Batsuit. Of course, it’s not just a straight forward shot of the actor. It’s a short video with red lighting, so this only offers a tease of how Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne will come across on the big screen.

Judge for yourself below:

The new Batsuit was designed by David Crossman and Glyn Dillon.

We’re back to a suit of armor, as has been featured in most of the films. Ben Affleck’s suit was the one that best reflected the way the character looks in the actual comics, but even that was heavily padded. Pattinson’s costume is more of a throwback to Christian Bale’s, but is chunkier and more heavy duty-looking. Like Bale’s, Pattinson’s helmet is not connected to the rest of his outfit, allowing full range of motion in the neck.

Speaking of that, Pattinson is probably the slimmest actor to ever play Batman, so his neck is kind of skinny. It should be interesting to see how he looks from head to toe and in motion. Expect such reveals as production continues and we get closer to the film’s release date.

Directed by Matt Reeves, ‘The Batman’ stars Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as The Riddler/Edward Nashton, Colin Farrell as The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, Jeffery Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, and newcomer Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál.

What do you think of this first glimpse of Robert Pattinson in the Batman costume?

The film opens on June 25, 2021.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter