This July, you can get even more behind-the-scenes knowledge of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ as Dark Horse will be releasing a 200-page book titled ‘The Making of The Umbrella Academy.’ The first season of the live-action adaption of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic was a smash hit for fans and critics alike so it should come as no surprise that they’re trying to capitalize on this success. Since Dark Horse Comics is where the series was first released, it makes sense that the comic book company should be handling the “Making Of” book.

Dark Horse describes the novel as follows:

The Making of The Umbrella Academy is a vividly designed hardcover volume exposing the idiosyncratic wit and dysfunctional dynamism of Netflix’s family of superheroic savants. Whether you’re a diehard alumnus of the comics or a freshman to the Netflix series, this fantastic tome is one you will not want to miss!

It’ll be fun to see how many comic book to live-action series comparisons might end up in the book.

In recent years, this kind of behind-the-scenes books has been a fountain of information for fans. We likely won’t just see hints at what could have been in the first season but possibly a few ideas of how the sophomore season might be shaped.

Do you plan on picking up a copy of Dark Horse’s ‘The Making of the Umbrella Academy’? Do you feel that the second season of the series will be just as fun as the first? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

‘ The Making of the Umbrella Academy’ is currently able to be pre-ordered and will be available at your local bookshop and favorite online retailers on July 7th, 2020!

