With the upcoming release of Marvel’s Black Widow‘ in May, a movie reported to take place after ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and before ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ fans are wondering if any other movies in the upcoming Marvel slate of releases will take place in the “past” of the MCU. The biggest franchise fans seem to be asking about the movie ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ which was delayed after James Gunn’s public relations nightmare when some offensive social media posts from a few years ago pushed Disney/Marvel to removed him from the series, later rehiring him due to massive fan demand, support from the cast, and public apologies from Gunn. Specifically, the question about when ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3’ will take place actually makes a lot of sense, considering that the events of ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ killed off one of the team’s founding members, Gamora, and left off with a version of her from 2014 wandering loose in the galaxy somewhere, with Quill determined to find her along with help of his original crew and new team member Thor.

Luckily, one fan managed to ask James Gunn recently when ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3’ will take place, and Gunn answered “After,” so at least we know it will not be a prequel to the Infinity Saga and will give us some answers about those dangling plot threads at the end of ‘Endgame.’

The next question the director was asked was whether the events of ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ changed his script for ‘Volume 3,’ since he had written the initial script before being let go and long before those movies were released. Gunn explained that it was all worked out ahead of time by saying:

“No. I was an Executive Producer on those movies and I knew the scripts before I wrote Vol. 3.”

So it seems that for Gunn and company, not much changed for the next ‘Guardians’ film beside when it would be made, with Disney/Marvel having to wait for Gunn to finish other projects like ‘The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros/DC before jumping back into the MCU. Of course, it makes sense that Gunn would have been actively involved in the storyline for ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ since he had been the keeper of those characters for two movies, and would want ‘Endgame’ to set up the third and (most likely) final chapter of his story for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’

For now, what are your thoughts on how it all turned out? Do you have any theories for what we might see in ‘Volume 3?” (besides the hunt for Gamora) Feel free to share your thoughts and ideas in the comments below!

Source: James Gunn Instagram