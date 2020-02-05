<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Those of you who are fans of vintage animated shows will have a ROAR-ing good time when you find out that Cartoon Network has officially set a date for the premiere of the new ThunderCats series, ‘ThunderCats Roar,’ debuting on Saturday, February 22 at 10:30 A.M. ET. The series was originally expected to air in 2019 with the episodes “Exodus Part 1 & 2.”

In the past decade, remakes have become a pillar in the film and television industry. The show follows the ThunderCats’ recently commissioned leader, the brave Lion-O as he leads his clan off of their dying home planet of Thundera to settle on Third Earth, which is also the home of the villainous Mumm-Ra. Episodes “The Legend of Boggy Ben” and “Prank Call” will air on the following Saturday, February 29.

Originally airing from 1985 to 1989. ‘ThunderCats’ had a cast of characters that included Cheetara, Panthro, Tygra, Snarf, and WilyKit and WilyKat. It has been alleged that ‘ThunderCats Roar’ will attempt to stay close to the same concept of the original show while highlighting the comedy and action.

While the idea of remakes comes with connotations of laziness and unoriginality, many have brought old stories to life with twists and new storylines. With the news of the return of ‘ThunderCats’ and’ She-ra: The Princess of Power’, it seems that 80s animated shows are making a comeback.

Producer Victor Courtright spoke on the vision in which the remake was created:

“I think the world that they built lends itself really well to comedy because of how silly and crazy and outlandish those ideas are and some of those settings are. But at the same time, it wouldn’t be ‘ThunderCats’ if it didn’t have super cool action elements because that’s what people came back to. It’s very much something that we want to lean on. So with the new show, we’re not walking away from the action in any bit. Every step we take towards comedy, we take two more towards really cool action scenes and explosions and lasers and actions effects.”

Lion-O will be voiced by Max Mittleman. Erica Lindbeck will voice Cheetara and WilyKit, whose BFF is WilyKat (also voiced by Mittelman). Patrick Seitz voices Tygra, a father figure/mentor to Lion-O, and Mumm-Ra, while Chris Jai Alex voices Panthro.

Source: Entertainment Weekly