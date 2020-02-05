SyFy is looking to perhaps lay to rest some of the burning questions in fandom with the new panel series ‘Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate’. Based on a popular panel held by SyFy Wire at San Diego and New York Comic Cons, this new program will throw a group of famous nerds into a room, where they must argue their point in such pressing questions as “Who’d be a worse boss, Darth Vader or the Joker?” or “Would you rather have a Green Lantern ring or a Wizard Wand?” These debates will be moderated by host Baron Vaughn (Tom Servo on the revival of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’) and his droid sidekick DB-8.

Via Deadline:

The series will be a touchstone of nerd culture as celeb panelists will debate the hottest burning questions in science fiction, fantasy, horror, comics, and general geekdom.

The TV version was first announced back in 2018. Among the panelists of the live Comic Con panels are Orlando Jones, John Barrowman, Adam Savage, Aisha Tyler, Joe Manganiello, Thomas Lennon, Felicia Day, and John Hodgman.

‘The Great Debate’ is set to begin filming in March, in Los Angeles, and will air sometime this summer. There will be 12 half-hour episodes of the first season.

The series hails from B17 Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, and is executive produced by B17’s Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher. T.J. Chambers also acts as an executive producer and showrunner.

In addition to being part of Netflix’s ‘MST3K’ revival, Vaughn portrays Nwabudike “Bud” Bergstein, the son of Lily Tomlin and Sam Waterston’s characters on the streaming service’s comedy hit ‘Grace and Frankie’, which returns next year for its seventh and final season, making it Netflix’s longest-running original series. Vaughn has also appeared on ‘black-ish’, ‘Those Who Can’t’, Comedy Central’s ‘Corporate’, ‘Comedy Bang! Bang!’, and ‘Girls’. He has lent his voice to ‘Tuca & Bertie’, ‘Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ (as Donatello), ‘BoJack Horseman’, and ‘Right Now Kapow’.

