The box office returns for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ were not what the creative team was hoping for and this will likely be the final installment in the franchise until it is inevitably fully rebooted once more. While Linda Hamilton is glad that she is done with the franchise, she is defending the final installment. Especially, the twist involving Edward Furlong as John Connor:

“I don’t think Sarah and John would be there at all if they were still fine and strong. I thought it was a great leaping-off point for my character. To create a new fuel and fire for Sarah Connor, I thought it was a very good story point. I’m not one that clings to past ideas. Judgment Day is about John, but John wouldn’t exist without Sarah. Then, something else will happen, and Sarah will have to die. That is kind of the nature of life, and I would like that to be the nature of franchises where it’s not just the same story retold each time. I just think it’s much more interesting to launch from a new place.”

James Cameron once said he had plans for sequels but at this point, that seems highly unlikely.

While it is hard to see Sarah still involved after the loss of John so drastically changing the course of history, Hamilton’s words make sense. This isn’t just a new way for Connor to try and save the world but likely be something she is doing to try and deal with the loss of her child.

Source: Cinema Blend