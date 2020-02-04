Come one! Come all! Its an all new Toy News Tuesday! We’re the one weekly column right here on ScienceFiction.com where we seek out all of the awesome news you need to know about any announcements and cool happenings in the toy industry and put them all in one easy to find place for you!

Its been a busy week and boy have we got some great stuff in store for you! As usual, with the beginning of February comes a massive influx of big news in the toy industry. New York toy fair is just three weeks away and we have so much to look forward to from so many of our favorite companies that you definitely won’t want to miss! In the meantime, this week we have some fantastic new items from some of our favorite companies like Diamond Select Toys, NECA, Hasbro, Sideshow Collectibles, and more! Don’t waste another minute, scroll on down to the Toy News for the week of February 4th, 2020!

“I Would Like To See The Baby”

It’s been months since the first season of ‘The Mandalorian’ wrapped up on the Disney+ streaming service, and the world is still busy obsessing over the shows breakout star Baby Yoda; AKA ‘The Child’. While many have already preordered some of the various upcoming collectibles that are heading to mass retailers in the coming months, this week we caught wind of a few new ones that are sure to blow away everything else we have seen so far!

First up is this incredibly detailed and lifelike 1:1 scale life-sized figure of The Child from Sideshow Collectibles! Up for pre-order now directly from Sideshow Collectibles is ‘The Mandalorian – The Child Life Size Figure’. This 16.5″ tall mixed media figure (aka statue) is made of a mixture of plastic and resin, but features a real fabric cloak. While he features zero articulation (as he is effectively a statue), The Child is shown holding his favorite silver knob from The Mandalorian’s ship, The Razors Edge. You can adopt a Baby Yoda of your very own with The Child releases this fall (between August and October) for just $350! While that might sound a bit hefty, just remember that The Client was willing to pay quite a bit of Beskar for him!

Check out the full release info from Sideshow Collectibles below!

The Child Life-Size Figure by Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow presents The Child Life-Size Figure, created in partnership with Legacy Effects to bring you the galaxy’s most sought-after bounty.

Lovingly referred to by audiences as ‘Baby Yoda’, the mysterious alien known as The Child has quickly become the breakout fan-favorite of Star Wars™: The Mandalorian on Disney+. Now eager collectors can become a clan of two and bring home the asset as an incredible 1:1 scale Star Wars collectible, no tracking fob needed.

The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple black podium base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest™ in its right hand.

Every inch of this incredibly lifelike figure has been meticulously detailed to recreate everything that Star Wars fans love about the young alien, from the fuzz on its wrinkled head to its irresistible pout, all the way down to its tiny, toddling feet. Fans looking to bring home The Mandalorian collectibles need look no further- bounty hunting is a complicated profession but collecting the galaxy’s cutest alien has never been easier!

Secure the asset for your Star Wars figures collection and bring home The Child Life-Size Figure today.

If you’d rather not pre-order a statue and would rather wait a while for a fully-articulated version of everyone’s favorite intergalactic infant, you’re still in luck! The team at Hot Toys has also announced a number of new Baby Yoda merchandise this week including Cosbaby, 1:4 scale figures, 1:6 scale figures, and of course their very own 1:1 scale life-sized version of The Child. Sadly we do not have any additional information or images for these just yet, but it’s certainly exciting to know that Hot Toys has them coming soon! We will be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available. In the meantime you can check out the recent press release from Hot Toys below.

The adorable Child with big ears and large eyes is expected to arrive, joining Hot Toys as the incredibly accurate life-size collectible, quarter & one sixth scale collectible and brand new Cosbaby figures that will capture the hearts of many! Stay tuned to our upcoming announcements for the acclaimed line-up inspired by The Mandalorian, Star Wars first live-action series.

The Leader Of The Pack

After months of anticipation, we finally have some new information for the long awaited next wave of Mattel’s ‘Jurassic Park: Amber Collection’! While Wave 1 of this fledgling 6″ scale figure line gave us classic characters Ian Malcolm and a Velociraptor from the original ‘Jurassic Park’ film, Wave 2 is comprised of two new figures from the more recent ‘Jurassic World’ films, bringing fans Owen Grady and Blue The Velociraptor. Both of these figures are expected to release later this month and are available for preorder now at Entertainment Earth! You can check out the release info and images for both figures below.

Jurassic World Velociraptor Blue 6-Inch Scale Amber Collection Action Figure

Blue, in all her fearsome glory!

Sensational movie-accurate action figure of the Owen-friendly Velociraptor.

Based on Blue’s appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Her intellect and ability to experience empathy are captured in extraordinary detail!

Not available in big-box stores! Inspired by the blockbuster movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this sensational Jurassic World Velociraptor Blue 6-Inch Scale Amber Collection Action Figure of the Owen-friendly Velociraptor measures roughly 6-inches tall, features movable joints for posing and play action, and includes a stand for display. The feel and spirit of the film and the film series are captured in excellent detail and the movie-accurate deco, too. Don’t let Blue get away from you!

For even more fun, pair this exciting figure of Blue with the equally exciting Jurassic World Owen Grady 6-Inch Scale Amber Collection Action Figure! Sold separately.

This awesome Blue action figure and embodies her intellect and ability to experience empathy, which allows her to develop a close bond with Owen Grady – so much so that she risks her life to save him!

Jurassic World Owen Grady 6-Inch Scale Amber Collection Action Figure

Relive iconic moments from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom!

Must-have movie-true 6-inch scale action figure of Owen Grady!

From the scene when Owen returns to Isla Nubar to save Blue.

Features a removable knife, an extra set of exchangeable hands, and a display stand.

Not available in big-box stores! Relive nostalgic, iconic film moments with this Jurassic World Owen Grady 6-Inch Scale Amber Collection Action Figure that captures the spirit of the franchise legacy with movie-authentic decoration and deluxe detail. Standing approximately 6-inches tall and inspired by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Owen features movable joints for posing and play action, and he comes with a removable knife accessory, an extra set of exchangeable hands, and a display stand. You don’t want to miss him!

For even more fun, pair this exciting Owen figure with the equally exciting Jurassic World Velociraptor Blue 6-Inch Scale Amber Collection Action Figure! Sold separately.

This amazing action figure portrays the scene when Owen returns to Isla Nubar to save his endangered trained velociraptor Blue. Finding Blue in the jungle, Owen extends his hand to her, but little does he know that she will later end up saving him!

New NECA Needs

Another week goes by and we’ve got another slew of reveals from our friends over at NECA, who always seem to have something amazing in store for us each week! Today we’ve got three new reveals for you from several of NECA’s top franchises including ‘ALIEN’, ‘Predator’, and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’.

Last week we told you about NECA’s upcoming ‘ALIEN: 40th Anniversary’ line of special edition 7″ scale figures, and now we’ve got a better look at the newly updated figure of the franchise’s lead heroine, Ellen Ripley! This figure features an all-new head sculpt made using digital printing technology to ensure the best likeness possible of actress Sigourney Weaver. Ripley comes packaged with her classic Flamethrower, as well as new accessories including a motion detector, a cat carrier, and an all-new figure of Jonesy The Cat! These are due out later this year.

Next up is a very pleasant surprise for fans of the ‘Predator’ franchise, as NECA has officially announced plans to release updated versions of ‘The Lost Tribe’ from ‘Predator 2’! These new figures will bring several fan favorite classic designs to newly upgraded ‘Ultimate’ sculpts with full articulation in 7″ scale. On top of these new sculpts with better articulation oh, these new figures will also include a number of new accessories including alternative heads, weapons, and blast effects. The first figure revealed by NECA for this wave is the Scout Predator, who will include plenty of accessories to make this upgrade worthwhile. It is expected that NECA will reveal more information on this wave and hopefully some additional figures in a few weeks at Toy Fair.

Last but far from least is the all-new ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time’ Series 2! This second wave of this 7″ scale toyline is based on the classic video game of the same name and brings for more characters from the game straight into your collection. Series 2 is expected to include Michelangelo, Raphael, the evil Shredder, and mutant alligator Leatherhead when it releases this May! Check out the images and info from NECA below.

Oh Goodie. Fresh turtles for lunch! From the classic 1990s Turtles in Time video game, we’re excited to offer the next line-up of 7″ scale action figures. Series 2 includes Michelangelo, Raphael, Leatherhead, and Super Shredder.

Michelangelo and Raphael come with their signature weapons and a brand new hoverboard with display stand that can be used for even more poses. Leatherhead is equipped with his throwing knife to keep the turtles at bay, while Shredder wields a beam sword and two different fire blast effects.

All feature special deco that recreates the pixilated look of the video game and come in individual window boxes with graphics from the original arcade cabinet.

Super7 Has More Heroes In A Halfshell

If all of the awesomeness from NECA wasn’t enough ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ for you, Super7 has got you covered with an all-new wave of ‘TMNT Ultimates’! These super-articulated 7″ scale figures are based on the classic ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ toy line from the late 80s/early 90s and brings us superbly upgraded figures featuring the same designs! The latest wave of these made-to-order figures includes Leonardo, Bebop, The Shredder, and The Mutagen Man. The entire wave is up for preorder now, and once pre-orders closed on March 2nd 2020, your chance of grabbing these figures closes with it! Don’t hesitate, pre-order your set now!

Available Now From Diamond Select

Once again our good friends over at Diamond Select Toys are ensuring that all of your favorite comic shops are loaded up with plenty of toys and collectibles based on a number of your favorite licenses and characters. This week they’ve got a number of new items hitting stores from your favorite corners of popular culture including ‘Star Wars’, ‘Castlevania’, ‘Bruce Lee’, Marvel and DC Comics, and more! You can check out images and info for all of this week’s new releases from Diamond Select Toys below.

Bruce Lee Select Series 2 Action Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! The Dragon returns for Series 2 of Bruce Lee 7-inch-scale action figures! This shirtless, black-pants-wearing rendition of the legendary martial artist features the most articulation ever in a Select action figure, as well as multiple accessories and interchangeable parts. Packaged in display-ready Select packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf reference. Designed by Yuri Tming, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. (Item #AUG192724, SRP: $29.99)

Castlevania Netflix Select Action Figures Series 1 Asst.

A Diamond Select Toys release! Dracula beware! The new action figure line based on Netflix’s Castlevania TV series bands together the three heroes who took on the Lord of Darkness – Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades and Alucard. Each features approximately 16-20 points of articulation and comes with interchangeable weapons and accessories. Each figure comes packaged in the display ready Select action figure packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf reference. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue, sculpted by Richard Force! (Assortment, MAY192367, SRP: $29.99/ea.)

Cthulhu Gallery PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! Cthulhu awakens! The first-ever Gallery Diorama of H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu depicts the old god rising from his place of dreaming in R’lyeh. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, and hand-sculpted in extraordinary detail by Eli Livingston, this sculpture is cast in high-quality PVC with detailed paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. (Item #SEP192500, SRP: $49.99)

DC Comic Gallery Green Lantern PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! Beware his power, Green Lantern’s light! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this PVC sculpture of Green Lantern features detailed sculpting by Joe Menna based on a design by Joe Allard. As he flies through space wearing a ring-constructed armor and shield, Green Lantern is making sure your sector is safe! Packaged in a full-color window box with an opening front panel. Previously a GameStop exclusive. (Item #SEP192501, SRP: $49.99)

DC Comic Gallery Killing Joke Joker PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! One of the most notorious Joker stories is now one of the most notorious Gallery PVCs! Depicting the Clown Prince of Crime at the height of his mania, as seen in “The Killing Joke,” this detailed PVC sculpture stands approximately 10 inches tall and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Shawn Knapp, sculpted by Jean St. Jean. (Item #AUG192728, SRP: $49.99)

DC Movie Gallery Aquaman Black Manta PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! In the “wake of Justice League, the Aquaman movie is on our sonar, and DST is offering a new PVC diorama based on the film! This exclusive 9-inch sculpture of Black Manta features detailed sculpting by Rocco Tartamella based on a design by Mark Wong, with fine paintwork that compares with a high-end resin statue. This diorama is in scale to all other DC Movie Gallery PVC dioramas, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Previously a GameStop exclusive. (Item #SEP192502, SRP: $49.99)

Kingdom Hearts 3 Select Action Figures Series 2 Asst

A Diamond Select Toys release! The new Kingdom Hearts game is final here, and DST has more figures to celebrate! Based on Kingdom Hearts 3, this assortment of three multi-packs includes Hercules with a Soldier and Shadow Heartless, Toy Story Sora with an Air Soldier and the Kingdom Key keyblade, and Guardian form Sora with an Air Soldier and the Hero’s Origin keyblade! Each 7-inch scale action figure features a full range of articulation, and each set comes packaged in display-ready Select figure packaging. Sculpted by Oluf W. Hartvigsen! (Item #MAR192444, SRP: $24.99/ea.)

Kingdom Hearts 3 Toy Story Valor Form Sora Action Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! From the newest Kingdom Hearts video game, KH3, it’s Sora, in his Valor Form from the Toy Story world! Featuring approximately 16 points of articulation, this fully poseable action figure includes the Kingdom Key keyblade and comes packaged on a blister card. Sculpted by Oluf W. Hartvigsen. (Item #AUG192725, SRP: $19.99)

Kingdom Hearts 3 Wisdom Form Sora Action Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! From the newest Kingdom Hearts video game, KH3, it’s Sora, in his Wisdom Form! Featuring approximately 16 points of articulation, this fully poseable action figure includes his Shooting Star keyblade and comes packaged on a blister card. Sculpted by Oluf W. Hartvigsen. (Item #AUG192726, SRP: $19.99/ea.)

Marvel Comic Ghost Rider 1/6 Scale Resin Bust

A Diamond Select Toys Release! Gaze into the penance stare of this awesome Ghost Rider bust from Gentle Giant Ltd., and you’ll see why you have to own it! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/6 scale resin bust of the Spirit of Vengeance features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Comes with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. (Item # JUN192394, SRP: $99.99)

Marvel Select Avengers Endgame Hulk Action Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! Because you demanded it! The first Marvel Select action figure based on Avengers Endgame is none other than the heroic Hulk! Wearing his new outfit from the blockbuster film, this approximately 9-inch action figure features 16 points of articulation and interchangeable hands and fists. Packaged in display-ready Select action figure packaging with side-panel artwork for shelf reference. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. (Item # JUL192664, SRP: $29.99)

Nightmare Before Christmas Select Action Figures Series 7

A Diamond Select Toys release! It’s that time of year again! The Nightmare Before Christmas is about to begin once more, and the hit action figure lines continues with three all-new figures, each with a piece of a larger diorama! Snowman Jack, Big Vampire and Skinny Vampire each come with pieces to build the Halloween Town guillotine environment (completed in Series 8), and Snowman Jack also includes parts to turn into an actual snowman! Each figure comes packaged in the display-ready Select packaging with side-panel art for shelf reference. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue, sculpted by Cortes Studios! (Item #APR192522, SRP: $29.99/ea.)

Rocketeer Gallery PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! The Rocketeer flies into the wild blue yonder in this, the first-ever Gallery Diorama based on the classic Disney film! Measuring approximately 11 inches tall, this sculpture of the Rocketeer taking flight is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. (Item #SEP192491, SRP: $49.99)

Star Wars Milestones Chewbacca 1/6 Scale Resin Statue

A Diamond Select Toys Release! Let the Wookiee win! As seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story, a younger Chewbacca fires his rifle while wearing goggles in this new Star Wars Milestones statue from Gentle Giant Ltd.! Measuring approximately 14 inches tall, this 1/6 scale piece comes with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. (Item #JUN192389, SRP: $199.99)

We Are Venom

In a move that has collectors rejoicing and scalpers lamenting, Hasbro has announced plans to reissue their ‘Monster Venom’ build-a-figure as a single-release figure! That’s right, you will soon be able to add the massive Venom build-a-figure from 2017 to your collection without having to buy a ton of other figures. This new release of Monster Venom features a new paint job, but beyond that is identical to the original version. This standalone figure is due to release this March for $29.99.

Execute Operation-C

Gamers rejoice! This week the team at Funko has announced that classic video game heroes Bill and Lance from the ‘Contra’ franchise will be coming to the long running POP! Vinyl line. They are expected to release later this Spring.

Drink Up!

Just in case you didn’t have enough Funko toylines to collect, they’ve gone and announced another one! This week Funko announced their new Vinyl Soda toyline! This line of 4.25″ vinyl figures come somewhat blind-boxed in a small ‘Soda Can’ shaped package. We say “somewhat blind-boxed” because you always know what character you are getting, but there is a 1/6 chance that you will pull a special Chase Variant figure!

These figures all appear to be produced in super limited production runs of 10,000 pieces or less, so don’t wait too long to buy the characters you want or else you may find that your chances have dried up!

Heres a full rundown of the figures announced for the Funko Vinyl Soda line so far-

Batfink

Batfink (5000 pieces)

Bob’s Big Boy

Big Boy (7500 pieces)

DC Comics

Batman (10,000 pieces)

Robin (7500 pieces)

Wonder Woman (10,000 pieces)

General Mills

Franken Berry (7500 pieces)

Count Chocula (7500 pieces)

Green Hornet

Green Hornet (6000 pieces)

Kato (6000 pieces)

Hanna-Barbera

Fred Flintstone (7500 pieces)

Barney Rubble (7500 pieces)

Huckleberry Hound (6000 pieces)

Jabberjaw (6000 pieces)

Peter Potamus (6000 pieces)

Grape Ape (6000 pieces)

Masters of the Universe and Thundercats

He-Man (10,000 pieces)

Skeletor (10,000 pieces)

Lion-O (7500 pieces)

Mumm-Ra (7500 pieces)

And with that, we bring this week's Toy News Tuesday to a close!