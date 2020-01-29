WARNING: Spoiler for the series finale of ‘Arrow’ ahead! Stop reading if you haven’t watched it yet!

Well, ‘Arrow’ is over, and fans can finally move on from the show that started the ‘Arrowverse,’ albeit with one very notable exception, the fate of John Diggle. For years fans have been enamored of Oliver Queen’s one-time bodyguard and driver who turned into his best friend and partner in vigilantism, and became even more interested in Diggle once rumors started flying that he might be a future Green Lantern due to his similarities to the Lantern John Stewart (who a lot of fans outside of comics still remember from the beloved ‘Justice League’ and ‘Justice League Unlimited’ animated series in the early 2000s.) Now, after an ‘Arrow’ finale that included what could only be described as a potential Green Lantern origin story moment for Diggle (a scene that had a meteor crash near Dig while he is packing up for his move to Metropolis, and Dig finding a box with something glowing bright green inside), fans are very curious about what the ‘Arrowverse’ and DC Television has in store for Diggle in the future.

During a recent press screening of the finale, Diggle portrayer David Ramsey talked about the fate of Diggle, and what it might all mean for Dig’s future in the ‘Arrowverse’ and potentially beyond:

“I don’t know what that means. But he does go to Metropolis, and he got a green box. We’ll still see, believe it or not. We’ll find out.”

According to Arrowverse Executive Producer Marc Guggenheim, the whole set-up scene with Diggle and that glowing green light was, in his words:

“…something that was worked out over a year ahead with DC Entertainment. We very specifically negotiated and discussed the parameters, and I feel like to say anything beyond what we have showed you would violate our agreement with DC.”

When asked about the future of Diggle in the Arrowverse, especially now that he has moved to Metropolis where the new ‘Superman and Lois’ series will take place, Guggenheim told TV Line:

“All I can tell you is that Greg [Berlanti], David and I have had a lot of conversations about David’s future in the Arrowverse going forward, both in front [of] and behind the camera, and there are a lot of ideas that we’re banding about that are very exciting to us… He’s on The Flash [on Tuesday, Feb. 4], and we’ve just got some cool notions for next season.”

Ramsey went on to talk about how addressing the longstanding rumors regarding Dig potentially becoming a Green Lantern “was very important,” and also stated that “this whole thing is exciting.” He then continued by explaining:

“I think there’s been a bit of a payoff. We’ll see what all that means. But I’m with Marc — anything beyond that… is kind of violating these parameters that we’ve been given by DC that we have to honor. But I think we’ve done some justice to the long-running tease.”

Ramsey also spoke on the end of his journey on ‘Arrow,’ saying:

“This is the longest I’ve run on a show, obviously. Being on a show where you have this network with The Flash, Legends, Batwoman and all this these tentacles, it’s just strange. It’s strange because it feels as if it’s over, but it’s kind of like, ‘Look at all my children,’ almost. It’s like, ‘Look at this world we created.’ So it’s over, but then again, it’s not over.”

What are your theories on Diggle’s future? Could we see him pop up as a Green Lantern in a future ‘Arrowverse’ series? Will he be part of the ‘Green Lantern’ project over at HBO? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: TV Line