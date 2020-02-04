There are only two more regular episodes of ‘Doctor Who’ Season 12 before the two-part season finale. Next week’s installment is entitled “Can You Hear Me?” and was written by Charlene James and series showrunner and executive producer Chris Chibnall Emma Sullivan directed.

Here is the episode’s description:

From ancient Syria to present-day Sheffield and out into the wilds of space, something is stalking the Doctor and her friends…

As Graham, Yaz and Ryan return home to see friends and family, they find themselves haunted by very different experiences. Who is the figure calling from beyond the stars for help, and why? And what are the fearsome Chagaskas terrorising Aleppo in 1380?

To find the answers, Team TARDIS must embark on a mission which forces them to face their darkest fears.

The episode stars the usuals– Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, Bradley Walsh as Graham O’Brien, Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan, and Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair, plus Clare-Hope Ashitey as Rakaya and Buom Tihngang as Tibo.

There are two trailers for ‘Can You Hear Me?’, which you can view below:

Season 12 has been a return to traditions for ‘Doctor Who’, which deviated from several formulas in Season 11. The series has brought back multi-episode arcs and some familiar faces. (Hello again, Captain Jack!) Reaction has been very positive overall, with the exception of the third episode, ‘Orphan 55’ which has already developed notoriety as one of the worst episodes in the entire history of the show, or at least since the show was rebooted in 2005.

While there are only four more episodes of the current season of ‘Doctor Who’ left to air — barring any shenanigans, the final episode should air on March 1 — there will be a Christmas Special this year, and that usually airs on December 25.

What have you thought of ‘Doctor Who’ Season 12 so far?