‘Locke & Key’ arrives on Netflix in just over two weeks, so the streaming service is cranking up the promotions. Among the most recent releases is this brief teaser clip, which doesn’t give a lot away in terms of plot, beyond the already revealed neck keyholes, but it does offer an idea of the show’s tone.

You can check that out below:



‘Locke & Key’ “is a horror/fantasy series that revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.”

This series is based on the IDW Publishing comic book written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez, and was developed for television by Carlton Cuse, Aron Eli Coleite, and Meredith Averill.

In addition to the short clip above, a behind-the-scenes video has also been released, looking at the evolution from Hill and Rodríguez’s comic book to the screen.

You can check that out below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

‘Locke & Key’ stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Bill Heck as her ill-fated husband, Rendell, Connor Jessup as oldest sibling, Tyler, Emilia Jones as middle child, Kinsey, Jackson Robert Scott as youngest kid, Bode, Sherri Saum as teacher Ellie Whedon, who has a past connection to Rendell and Key House, Griffin Gluck as Kinsey’s friend Gabe, Laysla de Oliveira as the demon Dodge, Petrice Jones as Scot Kavanaugh, who becomes fixated on Kinsey, and Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, a loner that falls under Dodge’s control.

Recurring cast members are Steven Williams as kindly teacher, Joe Ridgeway; Kevin Alves as “life of the party” Javi, who becomes Tyler’s new best friend; Asha Bromfield as “horror nerd” Zadie Wells; and Felix Mallard as Lucas Caravaggio.

The first ten-episode season of ‘Locke & Key’ arrives on Netflix on Friday, February 7. A second season is already in the works.