The third season of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ is dropping this Friday and the trailer is going to have fans thrilled at its return! In the upcoming season, “love and loyalty are pushed to their limits as Sabrina navigates a sinister new normal — with the help of Greendale’s bravest allies.” To save her boyfriend, Sabrina has had to resort in not just embracing her powers and darkness to their fullest but upping the ante and becoming the ruler of Hell.

I’m sure that won’t complicate her attempt at living the half-mortal life she was striving for throughout the series. After a poster and new music video, we already had an idea of where this season was going but this preview really does a better job at dropping hints of what is to come.

You can watch the latest trailer for the third season of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ right here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can’t help but expect that her whole being a “cheerleader by day” isn’t going to work out so well here. What it does look like is that we can expect more of the same campy fun of the first two in Season 3. If this type of young adult series is your thing and you’ve been enjoying it so far, your opinion isn’t likely going to be changed here.

With the third season adding new cast members, you can bet that both sides of her life are about to get quite a bit more complicated.

What did you think of the trailer for the third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

All hail the queen. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for Part 3 on January 24th, 2020, only on Netflix.

Source: Netflix