Is it an unwritten rule that every teen series has to, at some point, head off into a musical direction? If so, ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ can now check that off its to-do list. To promote the new third installment of the hit Netflix series, a full-length music video, called “Straight To Hell” has been released by “Sabrina Spellman & Lovecraft.” Presumably, star Kiernan Shipka is providing her own vocals. The clip features Sabrina dancing around, dressed like a cheerleader, along with Roz (Jaz Sinclair), Agatha (Adeline Rudolph), and Dorcas (Abigail Cowen), while Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) and Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) cavort, and devil-possessed Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) struts around shirtless. Harvey (Ross Lynch) gives him a run for his money, rocking a belly-tee!

The song has a slightly retro “rockabilly” sound, which seems suitable. But with the cheerleader outfits, it’s a wonder they didn’t remake “Oh Mickey, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind…” as “Nicky” (for Nick Scratch).

When it comes to love, she’s going Straight to Hell. Sabrina’s back with a song that will be stuck in your head all day long, no spell required. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns with Part 3. Meet you at the gates January 24.

It’s unclear if we can look forward to more songs by Sabrina Spellman & Lovecraft.

Part 3 finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part 2. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil.

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ returns with Part 3 on January 24. It consists of eight new episodes. Parts 1 and 2 are available to stream now in their entirety.