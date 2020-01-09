Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ returns for Part 3 of its saga in just a few weeks, and to promote it, the streaming service has unleashed a fiery new poster. At the end of Part 2, Sabrina and her human (ish) sidekicks, Roz, Theo, and Harvey agree to travel to Hell to save her boyfriend, the kindly warlock Nicholas Scratch, who has been possessed by her father, Lucifer himself.

Check out the new poster below:

It has been announced that three new faces will pop up in the new episodes — Sam Corlett, Skye P. Marshall, and Jonathan Whitesell. Corlett portrays Caliban, “a darkly handsome young man with a strange charm, Caliban is a so-called Prince of Hell, sculpted from clay from the City of Pandemonium. He challenges Sabrina for control of the Throne of Hell, even as infernal sparks start to fly between him and the teen witch.” Marshall plays “a gorgeous voodoo priestess, Mambo Marie helps Prudence and Ambrose track down the villain Blackwood. But Mambo has her own secret agenda and passions, drawing her towards our coven—and Zelda.” And Whitesell portrays Robin, “a handsome young man with an ‘elfish’ quality to him, Robin is caring and sweet, but also a mischief-maker—and perhaps something even more dangerous. He travels with the carnival that comes to Greendale, and soon develops feelings for Theo.”

Part 3 finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part 2. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil.

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ returns on Netflix on January 24, 2020. It will consist of eight episodes.