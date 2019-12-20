Three new faces will be traveling to Greendale (or to hell, maybe) when ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ returns on January 24 — Sam Corlett, Skye P. Marshall, and Jonathan Whitesell.

Newcomer Corlett has been cast in the role of Caliban, “a darkly handsome young man with a strange charm, Caliban is a so-called Prince of Hell, sculpted from clay from the City of Pandemonium. He challenges Sabrina for control of the Throne of Hell, even as infernal sparks start to fly between him and the teen witch.”

Marshall portrays “a gorgeous voodoo priestess, Mambo Marie helps Prudence and Ambrose track down the villain Blackwood. But Mambo has her own secret agenda and passions, drawing her towards our coven—and Zelda.”

Marshall had the recurring role of Kara Fowdy on The CW’s ‘Black Lightning‘. Most recently, she made an appearance on ‘This is Us’. Among her other credits are ‘The Fix’, ‘9-1-1’, ‘The Rookie’, ‘NCIS’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Shameless’, and many more.

Whitesell portrays Robin, “a handsome young man with an ‘elfish’ quality to him, Robin is caring and sweet, but also a mischief-maker—and perhaps something even more dangerous. He travels with the carnival that comes to Greendale, and soon develops feelings for Theo.”

Whitesell recurred as Kurtz in the most recent season of The CW’s ‘Riverdale’, which, like ‘Sabrina’ is produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. He previously played Byan on ‘The 100’. He was recently seen in the war drama ‘The Kill Team’, co-starring alongside Alexander Skarsgård, and Nat Wolff. His other credits include the “Six Degrees of Freedom’ episode of ‘The Twilight Zone’, ‘Project Blue Book’, ‘Once Upon a Time’ (as Hercules), and the film ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’.

Part 3 finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part 2. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil.

Once again, ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ returns on Netflix on January 24, 2020.

