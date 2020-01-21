Mere days after Legendary Entertainment announced plans to adapt Bryan K. Vaughan’s Eisner-winning comic book ‘Ex Machina’ into a feature film, comes word that Oscar Isaac will step into the lead role of former superhero-turned-politician Mitchell Hundred. He will also produce, along with his manager and producing partner, Jason Spire.

The movie will be entitled ‘The Great Machine’, to avoid confusion with Alex Garland’s 2014 sci-fi film ‘Ex Machina’, which also happens to have starred Isaac, along with Alicia Vikander, and Isaac’s ‘Star Wars’ co-star Domhnall Gleeson. The Great Machine was Mitchell Hundred’s superhero codename before he left that life behind to become the mayor of New York City post-9/11.

Hundred had the ability to communicate with machines, but the series itself wasn’t about his superhero life, but was rather an exploration of politics and government in a world of superheroes. Tony Harris provided the art for the series which ran for 50 issues under DC’s Wildstorm banner.

Vaughan recently signed a three-year development deal with Legendary Entertainment and this is among the first projects to emerge. The plan is to continue to generate new projects for both film and television. Vaughan will serve as a producer of ‘The Great Machine’.

Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel are penning the screenplay. In 2010, the duo was nominated for the NAACP Image Award for the script for the movie ‘Frankie & Alice’. Together, they also wrote ‘Race’, ‘The Aftermath’, and last year’s thriller biopic ‘Seberg’. They penned a draft for ‘Live Die Repeat and Repeat’, but that has since been revised by Matthew Robinson.

Isaac can currently be seen in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (along with Gleason). He will next appear in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ which stars Timothée Chalamet, and the comedy ‘Big Gold Brick’. He is next set to begin filming ‘The Card Counter’, directed by Paul Schrader.

Check back for updates as they arrive. What do you think of Oscar Isaac playing Mitchell Hundred in ‘The Great Machine’?

