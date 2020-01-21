Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ was a good campy fantasy series though audiences did have one complaint – the timeline. It was so confusing to some viewers that people went out of their way to create a timeline to make sense of it all. Thankfully, when the second season drops this will no longer be an issue.

I suspect that when most audience members realized what was going on, the timeline wasn’t something continuing to cause confusion. Once you knew what the look was for each story, it quickly became clear that the story of Ciri was in her own time while Geralt and Yennefer were mostly in their own times until the two met up.

Here is what Hissrich had to say in an IGN Interview:

“What we’ve done by the end of season one is bring everyone onto the same timeline, and their stories will start to intersect a lot more. I personally was sad that the timelines weren’t received as well as I hoped they would’ve been. I think they’re fun. But I think the audience lucked out a lot because, in season two, those were already gone anyway. So I do think that it’s going to be an easier season to follow. But I think more than that, the storytelling is a lot more focused.”

While the timeline had ended up making sense, I’m not sure that I like how it was portrayed. I feel that if audiences knew that the story was unfolding across three different time periods, it wouldn’t have caused so much annoyance to some fans. I didn’t mind discovering it as the episodes played out, but it was easy to miss the first hints of it, which would frustrate viewers.

Here is hoping that the next installment will be longer than 8 episodes.

Did you enjoy the first season of ‘The Witcher’? Are you happy that they won’t be having the story jumping between timelines moving forward? Share your thoughts in the comments below!