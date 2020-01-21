A trailer for the third ‘Walking Dead’ series from AMC dropped in November, but there hasn’t been much news since then. But as the core ‘Walking Dead’ series is moving toward the conclusion of its 10th season, it appears that AMC is beginning to push ‘The Walking Dead: The World Beyond’ more heavily. For starters, the network has announced that ‘The World Beyond’ will premiere on Sunday, April 12 at 10pm (EST) following the S10 finale of the regular ‘Walking Dead’. ‘The World Beyond’ will then air new episodes each Sunday night in its normal time slot of 9pm.

But with this new comes a rather surprising announcement that there will only be two 10-episode series of this spin-off. AMC’s Sarah Barnett made this announcement at the TCA:

“What we’re doing next is experimenting. We’re making a movie with Universal featuring the Rick Grimes character. And the third television series in this universe, World Beyond, focuses on the generation of survivors who have grown up post-apocalypse. Led by two young female leads, it is a perfect advancing of the universe in ways that are multi-generational, fresh and unexpected. It is not imitating The Walking Dead either in substance or form – World Beyond is a two-season closed-ended series that will tell a very specific and distinct story. Scott Gimple, the chief content officer of this universe, and his team are planning other experiments in this space, including specials, digital short-form series and other innovations in form.”

It seems that AMC is really banking on ‘The Walking Dead’, which remains its most popular show. But we know that ratings and overall interest have dipped over time. ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ has never been as popular as the main show, so perhaps AMC acknowledged this and set up ‘The World Beyond’ to be finite, to prevent it from meandering and trying to find its voice.

Well, limited run or not, AMC is promoting ‘The World Beyond’ with some new photos, which you can check out below:

Once again, ‘The Walking Dead: The World Beyond’ arrives on Sunday, April 12 at 10pm (EST) after the S10 finale of ‘The Walking Dead’.

Source: Forbes