WandaVision Will Introduce The First Former-Fox Marvel Property, But Not One That You're Thinking Of

Fans have been dying to see what Disney’s Marvel Studios will do with the Marvel properties whose live-action rights were previously held by 20th Century Fox, specifically the X-Men and Fantastic Four. Now, word has emerged that we’ll find out in 2021 with the release of Disney+’s ‘WandaVision’ starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. That series will introduce the first former-Fox Marvel property. Unfortunately, it’s not one that anybody cares about.

No, it won’t be the X-Men or even an X-Man, or anybody associated with the Fantastic Four. ‘WandaVision’ will introduce S.W.O.R.D. The Sentient World Observation and Response Department first appeared in 2004’s ‘Astonishing X-Men’ vol. 3 #6, which means that its film rights were included with those of the ‘X-Men’. Headed up by the green-haired Abigail Brand, S.W.O.R.D. was an offshoot of S.H.I.E.L.D. focused on defending Earth from extraterrestrial threats. Brand was romantically involved with The Beast/Hank McCoy.

It’s hard to know what to expect from ‘WandaVision’, as it seems to be a fusion of an old-fashioned sitcom and a traditional Marvel movie. There are rumors that the show’s villain will be Nightmare. Teyonah Parris will portray Monica Rambeau, a character from the comics who was the first female Captain Marvel, and had light-based powers. The series will also bring back Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), the political science major who acted as Jane Foster (Natalie Portman)’s assistant in the first two ‘Thor’ movies, and FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) from ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’.

So the show involves nightmares or a nightmarish dream dimension, outer space, political science, and the FBI? What?

‘WandaVision’ is now filming. It isn’t expected to arrive on Disney+ until spring 2021, but it is known that this show, plus ‘Loki’ will lead directly into the theatrical film ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, due out on May 7, 2021.

Maybe ‘WandaVision’ will make better sense by that time.

