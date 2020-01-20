It feels very out of place for Brent Spiner to be returning to ‘Star Trek: Picard.’ Not only did his character of Data die in ‘Star Trek: Nemesis,’ but the actor has long said he was done with the “Star Trek” universe. He has been quite vocal on this point for years. The reasoning behind it had nothing to do with not wanting to reprise the role of Data or any of his brothers. It was entirely because of what aging has done for his looks. After all, while androids might not age, humans do.

Thankfully, as Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm have shown us time and time again, this isn’t quite the problem it used to be. The fact that one can so easily be de-aged these days was one of the key factors which convinced Spinder to once again boldly go where no man has gone before.

This fun nugget came up in a recent interview with Comicbook where the actor stated:

“Obviously, I was reluctant to do it again because I’m a bit long in the tooth and I just didn’t know if it could be believable, as far as believing an android. But they were very convincing, and, you know, CGI’s gone a long way since the days when I was saying I was never going to do this again.”

I’m still dying to know if the Data we’re going to see is real or just in Picard’s dreams.

As a bonus, the actor also shared insight into how it was to be working with Patrick Stewart once again:

“Sitting across from Patrick, it was the first shot of the series. And we looked at each other and just sort of went, ‘This is bizarre,’ because I see Patrick all the time and I wasn’t actually sitting across from Patrick, I was sitting across from Captain Picard, and he was looking at Data, and we hadn’t done that in a long time. So it was kind of special.”

This should be a statement that will put a smile on any fan’s face!

Are you eager to see Brent Spiner as Data once more? Share your thoughts in the comments below!