With Iron Man dead, it is a mystery as to which of his friends might appear down the line in future movies set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already seen Jon Favreau pop back up in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ though it is uncertain if Pepper Potts or their daughter might make a return. Another major character that we’re curious to see end up back on the big screen is James “Rhodey” Rhodes. As the man Tony trusted with his War Machine armor who could easily continue on his superhero adventures, everyone is wondering if Don Cheadle will be back to play the part.

Well, the actor got cornered at the Television Critics Association winter press tour during his ‘Black Monday’ panel for Showtime and was asked about his work for Marvel Studios.

Cheadle was asked how he’d feel about headlining his own outing with the character:

“If there were to be one, I’d really want to dig into him and maybe even find something that felt closer to the first Iron Man for who he was. I think they can go anywhere with him now.”

As to what form this could take, that is another question. Marvel Studios isn’t just making films these days but has been betting big on their upcoming outings on Disney+. So did Cheadle think a War Machine return would be better as a movie or ongoing series?

“I really don’t know. I haven’t given it much thought as far as which would be or if either would even be. That was an 11-year journey.”

We’re sure that Kevin Feige or someone else at Marvel Studios already has been thinking about it and one can only hope that they don’t sideline the character completely. With his ties to the military, The Avengers, Tony Stark, and a possible deeper connection to Captain Marvel, it would be great to see Cheadle really be able to develop the actor into a central player and not a secondary character in the MCU.

Personally, I’d love to see him working with Rocket if we didn’t already have Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy crossover happening.

If Don Cheadle was given a chance to play the headliner, would you rather it be in a feature film or a Disney+ series? Are there any specific stories that you’d like to see him involved in down the line? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!

Source: /Film