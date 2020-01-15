‘Star Trek: Picard’ kicks off next week, with Season 3 of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ arriving sometime after that in 2020. Meanwhile, ‘Star Trek: Short Treks’ continues supplying fans with bite-sized nuggets. Development on ‘Section 31’, which will star Michelle Yeoh is also underway. Can you stand even more?

If so, Alex Kurtzman has some great news! Speaking to the fan site Trek Core, Kurtzman, who was accompanied by his producing partner Heather Kadin, discussed the vast future of ‘Trek’ and he oh-so-casually dropped the morsel that there are two more live-action ‘Star Trek’ series in the works that have yet to be announced.

Before getting to that, one thing that might excite longtime fans is that it seems that Kurtzman and company seem committed to there being a reason to have multiple simultaneous ‘Trek’ series. To put it mildly, a lot of the fanbase was put off by ‘Discovery’, with its serialized storytelling that diverged so much from ‘Trek’ tradition (among other things). But at the same time, a lot of people were impressed with the appearances of Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his old school Enterprise crew, who were then featured in a couple of ‘Short Treks’. And fans old and new are looking forward to ‘Picard’.

Add to that, the comedic cartoon ‘Lower Decks’ which is also beaming its way down, and a child-targeted animated series via Nickelodeon, and there is more ‘Trek’ coming now than there has ever been in existence at one time.

And according to Kurtzman and Kadin, each project will have its own flavor to justify its existence.

First Kadin said:

“[‘Section 31’ is] in active development. So that’s obviously a huge priority; Michelle [Yeoh’s] character [Georgiou] is so unique, and you’ve never seen that before. Again, it has to fall under the guise of, ‘is this [show] a unique space we haven’t explored yet?’ “And then also, the animated shows [‘Lower Decks’ and the untitled Nickelodeon project] are also really going to provide that too. For someone like me, who gets to work on these shows — and then two nights a week, go watch a cut of ‘Lower Decks’ — it’s a blast. “So I hope we continue to find those new avenues.”

Kurtzman added:

“There are two more live-action shows that haven’t been announced yet.”

Let the speculation begin, but as Trek Core pointed out, in 2018, buzz emerged that a Starfleet Academy-based show was under consideration.

And then there’s Pike and his crew, which includes Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Number One. They were a hit on ‘Discovery’ Season 2 and, as mentioned, they have already been featured in ‘Short Treks’.

What do you think about the state of ‘Star Trek’? What more would you like to see?