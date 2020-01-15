Amazon Prime Video has confirmed the core cast of its ambitious upcoming series, ‘Lord of the Rings’. As previously reported, Robert Aramayo (above, ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Mindhunter’) has been cast in the lead role as Beldor, a role that had originally been given to Will Poulter who departed due to scheduling conflicts. Beldor appears to be a completely original character, as will most of those on this series, however, Morfydd Clark (‘Dracula’, ‘His Dark Materials’) will actually portray a character from the original Tolkien novels, as Galadriel, the Elven Sorceress.

At a Television Critics Association presentation on Tuesday, the rest of the cast was revealed as: Owain Arthur (‘A Confession’), Nazanin Boniadi (‘Bombshell’), Tom Budge (‘Secret Bridesmaids’ Business’), Ismael Cruz Córdova (‘The Mandalorian’), Ema Horvath (‘The Mortuary Collection’), Markella Kavenagh (‘The Gloaming’), Joseph Mawle (‘MotherFatherSon’), Tyroe Muhafidin (web series ‘Caravan’), Sophia Nomvete (‘The Color Purple’ onstage), Megan Richards (‘Wanderlust’), Dylan Smith (‘Treadstone’), Charlie Vickers (‘Medici: Masters of Florence’), and Daniel Weyman (‘Gentleman Jack’).

Like Aramayo, Mawle is also a veteran of another massive fantasy series, ‘Game of Thrones’.

Maxim Baldry was announced as part of the cast in October, but his name wasn’t among those in this latest announcement, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be in ‘Lord of the Rings’. He may just have a smaller part or perhaps it was a simple mistake.

In a statement, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay declared:

“After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series. These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide.”

J.A. Bayona is directing the first two episodes, which will begin production next month in New Zealand. After that, as previously reported, the show will take a hiatus, so that the writers can work on bridging the gap between Season 1 and the already-ordered Season 2. The new show will be set during Middle Earth’s Second Age, the time when the Rings of Power were created, before the previously released films and the books on which they are based.

Looks like things are finally ramping up! Are you excited that ‘Lord of the Rings’ is about to begin production?

Source: EW