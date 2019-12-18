Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series has cast a familiar role. Most of the characters on the series are expected to be brand new, but the series has reportedly just found its Galadriel in Morfydd Clark. Galadriel is the powerful elf sorceress, referred to as the “Lady of Light.” She appeared in all three ‘Lord of the Rings’ novels, plus ‘The Silmarillion’, and in ‘Unfinished Tales’. Cate Blanchett portrayed her in Peter Jackson’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie trilogy, and in ‘The Hobbit’ trilogy, even though the character didn’t appear in the original book.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners for the Amazon series, which is said to be the most expensive TV series ever made. J. A. Bayona (‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’) is attached to direct the first two episodes. Amazon has already ordered a second season, even though the first won’t be released until 2021. As a result, it is expected that Bayona will go ahead and direct the first two episodes, and then the show will go on hiatus while its writers room makes adjustments to better lead into the sophomore season.

The cast already includes Markella Kavenagh as the show’s lead female, a character named Tyra; Joseph Mawle as the show’s main villain, Oren; and Maxim Baldry, whose role is unknown. Ema Horvath has also been cast in a mystery role.

The series recently lost its male lead when Will Poulter pulled out of playing a character named Beldor, due to scheduling conflicts.

Clark can currently be seen as Sister Clara on BBC/HBO’s fantasy series ‘His Dark Materials’, and she will soon be seen as Mina in the BBC/Netflix miniseries ‘Dracula’, which debuts on BBC One on January 1, and on Netflix on January 4. She will be seen in the upcoming film ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’. Among her previous credits are ‘Eternal Beauty’, ‘Patrick Melrose’, ‘The Alienist’, ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’, ‘Pride and Prejudice and Zombies’, and ‘Madame Bovary’.

‘Lord of the Rings’ is reported to be in pre-production in New Zealand, so check back for updates as they arrive.

Source: Variety