While the ‘Child’s Play‘ franchise recently got a reboot on the big screen, Don Mancini’s original creation is set to get a reboot as well as Syfy has ordered a new take on the iconic killer doll Chucky straight to series. Mancini will be directly involved in the show as he is set to serve as the showrunner, write the adaptation, and will be directing at least the first episode. Joining Mancini as executive producers are Harley Peyton (‘Twin Peaks’), David Kirschner (‘Hocus Pocus‘), and Nick Antosca (‘Channel Zero’).

Actors and further directors have yet to be announced. It is not clear if this new take on ‘Chucky’ will fall into the continuity of the original films, but the description could place it as part of the original story.

In the new CHUCKY television series, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Depending on the time period this is set in, this could easily take place between films in the franchise. I suspect that we’ll be getting a soft reboot for a new take on the character, but only time will tell.

According to President, Entertainment Networks – USA & SYFY, Chris McCumber:

“The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years. We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new SYFY series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators.”

I’m always on the fence when reading that Syfy is giving us a new show. So many of them end up canceled before being able to tell a complete story, and this is one which Mancini sounds to have a complete tale mapped out. Hopefully, ratings will let him tell the entire tale.

Source: EW