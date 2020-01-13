A fun fact about Hulu’s upcoming series ‘The Testaments’ was revealed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. While it should come as no surprise, the upcoming ‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘ sequel series ‘The Testaments’ officially won’t be going into production until the first series based on Margaret Atwood‘s iconic work comes to an end.

As June isn’t in ‘The Testaments’, nothing is stopping the show from going into production as Elisabeth Moss won’t be involved in the follow-up series. Still, producer Warren Littlefield was at the recent ‘Fargo’ panel and was asked what their plans were:

“I think we would transition from Handmaid’s, and we’re not there yet. In March we start year four. We would transition to it’s 15 years later in The Testament. I think it would be a wonderful symmetry to conclude Handmaid’s and then transition right in.”

There is nothing stopping the creative staff from going into pre-production on the show and fleshing out scripts and casting, but don’t get your hopes up that both shows will be running at the same time.

For those who have yet to have a chance to read the novel and are wondering how ‘The Testaments’ plays into the overall plot, the synopsis can be read below:

When the van door slammed on Offred’s future at the end of The Handmaid’s Tale, readers had no way of telling what lay ahead for her—freedom, prison or death.

With The Testaments, the wait is over.

Margaret Atwood’s sequel picks up the story more than fifteen years after Offred stepped into the unknown, with the explosive testaments of three female narrators from Gilead.

Are you looking forward to watching a live-action take of ‘The Testaments’? Do you feel that airing it after ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is the right way to go on Hulu’s part? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

