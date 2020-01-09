<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Still unsure what to think about ‘Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’? We don’t blame you. The teases found in the first trailer and character posters were colorful but awkward. The tame costuming choices given to everyone but Harley didn’t help matters, either. I’m still convinced I saw the Huntress’s outfit for sale on Amazon’s activewear department.

Warner Bros has released the newest trailer for ‘Birds of Prey’ and it’s certainly more coherent. Within the two-minute runtime, we get to see that Harley Quinn wasn’t exactly doing well after her split from the Joker. Crying and Easy Cheese were her companions.

Margot Robbie appears far more comfortable in the role this time around. Her take on the Joker’s righthand woman is spunkier and considerably more hostile. Then again, that could be due solely to the Devil’s Dandruff she inhales during once scene. There looks to be more emphasis on her madness.

Sadly, the Birds of Prey themselves take a backseat. There is a roll call during the end, but other than that, we don’t learn much about them or why they’re on this adventure. There is a surprising amount of stuntwork crammed into the trailer, though. Black Canary gets to show off her powers in both passive and combative instances.

The Black Mask finally dons his masque noir, but only in a few quick flashes. Oddly, the villains have little-to-no dialog here. Victor Zsasz and Black Mask appear to be pretty chummy, though. Hopefully, DC will succeed where Marvel often stumbles, and we’ll get interesting bad guys. Hmmm. That makes me wonder… if Zsasz is in this movie, does that mean one of the Birds will die? It would make the character more menacing, and give him a new wound to intimidate the others with.

‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ will open in theatres in just a month on February 7, 2020.