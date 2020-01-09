Being twins is hard enough, now imagine being twins whose parents are monster hunters and being thrust into the family business! That is the light premise behind ‘October Faction’ which Netflix has released a fun new trailer for. This new series is clearly in the Young Adult realm, and if that isn’t a problem, you may want to check it out!

For those who are not able to watch YA shows and films, this is probably a good time to step back as ‘October Faction’ was made to appeal more to the crowd who also enjoys shows like ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’ Just like these two shows and ‘V-Wars,‘ it is evident that Netflix doesn’t want to let go of the golden goose that is comic book adaptations even after severing ties with Marvel.

You can check out the ‘October Faction’ trailer and the official synopsis below:

October Faction follows globetrotting monster hunters Fred (J.C. Mackenzie) and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor) who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in New York with their children Geoff (Gabriel Darku) and Viv Allen (Aurora Burghart). In their new small-town setting, the family must adjust and assimilate while Fred and Deloris try to hide their identities as members of a secret organization.

As the Fred and Deloris become reacquainted with their old hometown and the secrets buried there, Geoff and Viv are forced to integrate into a place they’re unaccustomed to. Geoff deals with the close-mindedness of a local bully and the more reserved Viv tries to make friends in high school.

It looks like it could potentially be fun, and as I’m a massive fan of Steve Niles who wrote the original comic, I will likely give this one a shot. I’m not entirely sold on the series from the first trailer, though I will at least stream the first episode.

Are you looking forward to checking out ‘October Faction’? What did you think of the first trailer for the series? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

All 10 episodes of ‘October Faction’ will debut on Friday, January 23rd, 2020 on Netflix.