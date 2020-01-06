After almost 30 years, the Wyld Stallyns are headed back to the big screen in ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’, and they won’t be alone. Over the past decades, Bill S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) have gotten married and procreated. Brigette Lundy-Paine stars as Billie Logan, Ted’s daughter, with Samara Weaving as Thea Preston, Bill’s daughter.

Now a new photo has been released, showing the fathers and daughters face-to-face.

Via USA Today:

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” (Aug. 21): Daughters Thea (Samara Weaving, from left) and Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) help middle-aged dads Ted (Keanu Reeves) and Bill (Alex Winter) write a song to save the universe in the third film in the time-traveling comedy series.

Weaving discussed joining the beloved franchise, even though she was not originally aware of it. As she told ComicBook.com:

“I read the audition out loud to my fiance, I didn’t know of Bill and Ted, I grew up overseas and I don’t think my parents had ever seen it either because I wasn’t born when they came out. But my fiance leapt to his feet and started doing the classic Bill and Ted impersonation and we watched all the movies five times and I fell in love with those characters. I thought they were so innocent and, at this time, politically and emotionally, I think we made a really fun film. It has such a heart to it. They really see the best in everyone.”

Here is Orion Pictures’ synopsis for the film:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Dean Parisot directed ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’. Returning from the original films are William Sadler as Death, Hal Landon Jr. as Ted’s father, Chet Logan, and Amy Stoch as Chet’s trophy wife, Missy. New to ‘Face the Music’ are Beck Bennett as Ted’s brother, Deacon, Erinn Hayes as Ted’s wife, Princess Elizabeth, Jayma Mays as Bill’s wife, Princess Joanna, Jillian Bell as couples therapist Dr. Taylor Wood, Anthony Carrigan as the film’s villain (identity unrevealed), Holland Taylor as The Great Leader, “the most powerful person in the universe,” Kristen Schaal as Kelly, a messenger from the future, and Kid Cudi as himself.

You can face ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ when it opens in theaters on August 21, 2020.