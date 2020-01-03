Are you still on pins and needles wondering how the Arrowverse heroes– and Lex Luthor– are going to fix the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths?” The CW decided to split this season’s crossover up over the winter hiatus, which makes sense, considering this is purportedly the biggest event yet. (If you kinda forgot all about it, that’s okay too.)

The first part of “Crisis” took place on episodes of ‘Supergirl’, ‘Batwoman’, and ‘The Flash’, with an episode of ‘Black Lightning’ also diving in. There is still over a week until the storyline wraps up on ‘The Flash’ and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, but The CW has released a large batch of photos to get you back into the spirit of the story. In case you forgot, all of reality was wiped out, with the exception of the Paragons– Batwoman/Courage (Ruby Rose), Supergirl/Hope (Melissa Benoist), White Canary/Destiny (Caity Lotz), Superman-96/Truth (Brandon Routh), Martian Manhunter/Honor (David Harewood), Ryan Choi/Humanity (Osric Chau), The Flash/Love (Grant Gustin)– who exist at the Vanishing Point. At the last minute, Superman was replaced by Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). Will that torpedo all hope of salvation? Or will this somehow give the Paragons the edge they need?

The photos show all of the Paragons… mostly just standing and staring intently. (Oh I get it, they don’t want to give away too many plot details.) There is one shot of The Flash looking a bit upset– probably reeling from the loss of Iris. There are some interesting shots of newcomer Ryan Choi working alongside Luthor, as well as one image of the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett).

Check out these new pics below:

All of these images are from the fourth hour of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” which takes place on ‘Arrow’. The story wraps up on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, so look for pics from that episode in the days leading up to these shows returning.

Both ‘Arrow’ and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ air on Tuesday, January 14, starting at 8pm EST.

ARROW: “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four”

OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS.” EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five”

THE EARTH-SHATTERING “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS” CROSSOVER CONCLUDES – “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.” Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed.

Source: EW