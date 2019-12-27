Hi DC heroes… and villains! For all the fans of the ‘Suicide Squad’ movie, which quite frankly, seemed to have missed the mark with general audiences and critics alike, Harley Quinn was the breakout character! Who doesn’t love a bombs-away, gun-loving, sex-appealing, eccentric barbie doll in Harley Quinn, who by all looks and story was the victim of abuse by none other than… The Joker? Ta daaa!

‘Birds of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn‘ is, first of all, a story about a girl and her ‘girl gang’. The upcoming movie is set to correct some of the timeline inconsistencies in the Harley Quinn-Joker romance by setting up the movie as a parallel timeline to ‘Suicide Squad‘. Here, Harley Quinn is with her ‘girl gang’ and is acting in a revenge story.

The movie is the product of a brain trust and a collaboration between Margot Robbie who is “both star and producer on the film”, and director Cathy Yan. Robbie made her pitch on the set of ‘Suicide Squad’ as a revenge story of Harley Quinn coming out of her abusive relationship with ‘Mistah Jay’.

In an interview with Collider, Margot Robbie notes the following remarks on their relationship:

“Yeah. Yeah. So it’s always a question of what’s… something I explored a lot in Suicide Squad, the first film, was Harley’s co-dependence with The Joker, and obviously he has a huge influence on her. But obviously, she was very much in a relationship with him when we first saw Harley on screen in Suicide Squad. I did want to explore what is the version of Harley out of a relationship, and whether she’s out of the relationship on her own accord or if he kind of kicked her to the curb. It still affects her, but in a very different way, and I thought we’d see a very different facet of her personalities. ‘Personalities’ I would say, cause I think she has multiple.”

The movie brings together supervillain Harley Quinn and a cast of superheroes and a female cop. The plot of the movie centers around Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) seeking revenge on the Gotham City super-villain Black Mask.

The movie is R-Rated and is sure to allow a form of expletive-laden liberation from the female cast on its quest to settle its score with Gotham City’s super-villainy. Robbie noted how making an R-Rated movie allows for creative license and the liberation of Harley Quinn’s hyper-sexuality and gangster-attitude in ways that are sure to satisfy a mature audience fan of Harley Quinn.

“I did feel like I had to censor myself a lot, obviously to suit a PG rating, and a lot of the characters that exist in the DC world, to be honest, are quite dark. And a lot of them, Huntress for example, have serious childhood trauma, have serious mental illnesses like Harley. But I felt like sometimes you can’t really go as deep with those things if you have to censor yourself. And I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be liberating if we didn’t have to worry about that?’ and really go for it, and then later in the edit kind of find where the tone of movie lies.”

Director Cathy Yan said in an interview on the set of the movie, to Collider that the movie is set as a parallel timeline. It is set in a world where Harley Quinn is not in dealings with Joker and told from the vibrant-colored and chaotic view of her eyes. We are seeing the movie from the perspective of Harley’s brain with the added subjectivity, the emotional toll, the roller-coaster ride, and the disconnect from reality. The movie is sure to be a thrill ride!

How excited are you at the hyper-sexualized and gangster-ride of the story of Harley Quinn?

‘Birds of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn’ storm into theaters on February 6th, 2020.