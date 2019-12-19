‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ has officially been slapped with an R-rating from the Motion Picture Association of America. If you’ve been following this film’s development process, you know that this should come as no surprise and it seems that star and producer Margot Robbie and director Cathy Yan were not only aware that this could be the outcome, but seemed to be aiming for it.

This means that a significant portion of the superhero movie audience– kids– won’t be able to see it without an adult. But that hasn’t hurt the likes of ‘Logan‘, the ‘Deadpool‘ movies, or ‘Joker‘. But… to put it mildly, ‘Birds of Prey’ doesn’t look like another ‘Logan’, ‘Deadpool’, or ‘Joker’. At best, it looks like maybe another ‘Suicide Squad‘, and that didn’t do that well, even with a more permissive PG-13 rating.

But who knows? Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was the best thing about ‘Suicide Squad’, so that may motivate more folks to check this one out. It worked for Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman’, who was possibly the highlight of another underperformer, ‘Justice League’. His solo movie went on to make over a billion dollars and is the highest-grossing DC Comics movie yet. (Then again, ‘Birds of Prey’ doesn’t look like another ‘Aquaman’, either.)

Speaking to Total Film magazine, Robbie recently declared:

“I feel like I’ve spent so long thinking about it, and working on it, that it’s going to be really nice to be able to put it out in the world. Once I started getting to know her, and prepping for [Suicide Squad], I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there is so much more to be done with this character!’ Obviously, you can only do so much in a film like Suicide Squad where there are so many other characters, and you’ve got to be introduced to everyone, and you’ve got a huge plot thing to contend with. So I was just like, ‘There is so much more to do with her.’”

Total Film also supplied a couple of new images of Robbie from ‘Birds of Prey’:

‘Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ stars Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis/Black Mask, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Rosie Perez as Renée Montoya, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Dinah Lance/Black Canary, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress, and opens on February 7, 2020.