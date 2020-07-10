Ray Fisher has been on quite a tirade on Twitter attacking Joss Whedon, the second director to work on Fisher’s first major motion picture, ‘Justice League’. But he has also used his social platform to shut down any rumors that he has any animosity directed at Joivan Wade. Both actors play the same role– DC’s half-man, half-computer crimefighter, Cyborg, a.k.a. Victor Stone. Fisher appeared in the role first, making a cameo in ‘Batman V Superman’ before appearing in a significant role in ‘Justice League’ in 2017. Wade made his debut last year on DC Universe’s TV series ‘Doom Patrol’, which just launched its second season on DC Universe and HBO Max.

While it might seem natural to pit two actors playing the same role against one another, Fisher shut that right down.

Keep doin’ your thing, @JoivanWade! If anybody out there has a problem with my cybernetic brother from another mother…box, do me a favor and unfollow me. If I catch you hating on him, I’m blocking you. #BORGLIFE https://t.co/c8eO0Kp6CM — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 9, 2020

As you can see, Fisher reacted to one of Wade’s tweets, which featured the caption “2 pictures & 2 words… BOO-YAAH!”

Following Fisher’s allegations toward Whedon, as well as producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, Berg responded saying that as far as he knew, Fisher’s only major complaint on the set was that he was forced to utter the catchphrase “Boo-yah!,” a signature popularized on the cartoons ‘Teen Titans’ and ‘Teen Titans GO!’.

So some could perhaps read Wade’s tweet as a jab, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Fisher has made his support of Wade known. And previously, Wade has also voiced his admiration for Fisher and the “Snyder Cut” of ‘Justice League’. Also via Twitter:

Joivan Wade said this about Zack and Ray. Pls don’t come at the guy. pic.twitter.com/fhkKsQFz7w — PiScEs27 AKA: Gandalf’s Apprentice (@Josh2Gud4U) July 8, 2020

These aren’t the only actors that are playing two versions of the same DC character. Grant Gustin plays The Flash on TV, while Ezra Miller plays the film take. Henry Cavill portrays Superman on the big screen, while Tyler Hoechlin is the Man of Steel on television.

But just for the heck of it, which is the best version of Cyborg?

