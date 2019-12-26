‘Star Trek’ fans can prepare to trek into adventure, as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu will offer the six big-screen films ‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’, ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’, ‘Star Trek III: The Search for Spock’, ‘Star Trek V: The Final Frontier’ (directed by William Shatner himself), ‘Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country’, and ‘Star Trek: Insurrection’. ‘The Motion Picture’, ‘Wrath of Khan’, ‘Search for Spock’, ‘Final Frontier’, and ‘Undiscovered Country’ feature the cast of the original ’60s TV series. ‘Insurrection’, directed by cast member Jonathan Frakes, features the ‘Next Generation’ cast. The films will be available to stream on January 1st.

In January, CBS All Access will launch its exclusive series ‘Star Trek: Picard’, but since CBS All Access isn’t available outside of the US, Canada, and Australia (where it is called 10 All Access), Amazon will carry ‘Picard’ in the rest of the world.

Vice president of worldwide content licensing for Amazon Prime Video, Brad Beale stated:

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS to bring the newest edition of the storied Star Trek franchise to our international Amazon Prime Video customers. With the incredible Sir Patrick Stewart returning as the beloved Jean-Luc Picard, we’re excited we can give Trek fans both old and new the opportunity to see him back in action.”

President-CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group, Armando Nuñez added:

“For 50 years, the Star Trek series have been a global sensation, spanning generations and audiences of all ages. We look forward to working with the team at Amazon Prime Video to bring this next chapter of the incredible Star Trek franchise to its passionate international fan base.”

This isn’t all of the films. For some reason ‘Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home’ is missing, along with ‘Generations’ and ‘First Contact’, which preceded ‘Insurrection’, and ‘Nemesis’ which followed.

Once again, this selection of ‘Trek’ movies arrives on Amazon and Hulu on January 1st. ‘Star Trek: Picard’ will launch on CBS All Access on January 24, 2020.

Source: ComicBook.com