Netflix’s adaptation of YA fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone’ has enlisted seven new actors: Calahan Skogman, Zoë Wanamaker, Kevin Eldon, Julian Kostov, Luke Pasqualino, Jasmine Blackborow, and Gabrielle Brooks.

Based on the bestselling books of Leigh Bardugo, ‘Shadow and Bone’ was developed for television by Eric Heisserer, who will write, executive produce and act as showrunner. Heisserer was nominated for an Academy Award for his adapted screenplay for the film ‘Arrival‘. He also penned Netflix’s hit thriller ‘Bird Box‘ which was released last year about this time and the screenplay for the upcoming Vin Diesel comic book movie ‘Bloodshot‘.

Here is Netflix’s description of ‘Shadow and Bone’:

In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Via Deadline:

Skogman will play Matthias, a Fjerdan witch hunter raised to despise the Grisha and their magic.

Wanamaker will portray Baghra, a ruthless teacher and trainer, determined to hone the power of each of her charges.

Eldon will play the Apparat, the mysterious spiritual adviser to Ravka’s royal family.

Kostov is Fedyor, a free-spirited Heartrender and loyal follower of General Kirigan.

Pasqualino will portray David, a brilliant Fabrikator who feels most at ease with his nose buried in a scientific treatise.

Blackborow will play Marie, an Inferni who tries to teach Alina the social rules of the Little Palace.

Brooks will portray Nadia, a Squaller who befriends Alina despite opposition from Zoya.

Most of the new cast members are British and most of their work has been in the UK. Skogman is a relative newcomer, having appeared in his first film this year– the low-budget comedy ‘Blood Puppet! Christmas ’94’. On the flip side, Wanamaker has an extensive resumé and was most recently seen on the Sky series ‘Britannia’, as Queen Antedia. She may be best recognized for playing Madame Hooch in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s/Philosopher’s Stone’. This year alone, Eldon co-starred as Mr. Hankins on ‘Sanditon’, and appeared in one episode of ‘The Crown’ as Preist Michael. He also provides the voice of Penfold and others on the current ‘Danger Mouse’ animated series.

Kostov played Sergei Basarov on ‘Berlin Station’, and more recently played Yuri Leniov on ‘Treadstone’. Pasqualino currently appears as Albert Hill on the TV adaptation of ‘Snatch’. Like Skogman, Blackborow is also a newcomer, and just starred in her first movie this year, the action flick ‘The Protector’. Brooks, however, does not appear to have appeared in anything yet, although she has experience on the stage.

The lead cast members are Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, and Kit Young as Jesper Fahey. Recurring are Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Daisy Head as Genya Safin, and Simon Sears as Ivan.

‘Shadow and Bone’ is already in production in Budapest.