Matt Smith
Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com

Rumors have swirled for over a year that former Doctor Who Matt Smith was going to be in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, and not just in a cameo, but a “key role.”  And this wasn’t reported by questionable gossip sites.  Entertainment Weekly actually ran the report.

But in March, Smith stated:

“As far as I can tell, I’m definitely not [in it].”

Perhaps it was the formal way in which he said it– “As far as I can tell…”– but some still weren’t convinced.  In October, buzz began circulating that Smith was portraying a blue-skinned alien:


“Is this Matt?”  No.  No, it isn’t.  And I’ve heard of grasping for straws before, but this is the furthest I’ve ever seen anyone lunge to grasp at the teensiest, tiniest of straws.  I mean… one eye?  You’re trying to judge by one eye if this is Matt Smith?

So no, Matt Smith isn’t in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ and never was.

He will, however, be seen as the villain Loxias Crown in Sony’s comic book vampire flick ‘Morbius’, directed by Daniel Espinosa, and co-starring Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, and Tyrese Gibson.  That picture opens on July 31.  After that, he will be seen in Edgar Wright’s horror pic ‘Last Night in Soho’ in September and in the drama ‘His House’ which does not yet have a release date.

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ is now playing in theaters, 100% Matt Smith-free.

 

Source: Radio Times