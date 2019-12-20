Rumors have swirled for over a year that former Doctor Who Matt Smith was going to be in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, and not just in a cameo, but a “key role.” And this wasn’t reported by questionable gossip sites. Entertainment Weekly actually ran the report.

But in March, Smith stated:

“As far as I can tell, I’m definitely not [in it].”

Perhaps it was the formal way in which he said it– “As far as I can tell…”– but some still weren’t convinced. In October, buzz began circulating that Smith was portraying a blue-skinned alien:

So rumours that Matt Smith is in #TheLastJedi are being further fuelled by these photos… if true, what went on with that particular Dr Who cast that led to this fetish for blue makeup?? Is Arthur Darvill in the next Smurf movie?? pic.twitter.com/nPT6PRzRn1 — Georgia Knight (@Hadrians_Gate) October 18, 2019

The question of whether Matt is in #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker has been rumbling on for months now.

Matt has even said himself he’s not in it!

Now this picture has popped up and everyone is going crazy!

So what do you think?

Is this Matt??

💖💖💖#MattSmith #DoctorWho #StarWars pic.twitter.com/7zC6fADllz — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Wendy Smith met Matt🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@BabyDragon5067) October 17, 2019



“Is this Matt?” No. No, it isn’t. And I’ve heard of grasping for straws before, but this is the furthest I’ve ever seen anyone lunge to grasp at the teensiest, tiniest of straws. I mean… one eye? You’re trying to judge by one eye if this is Matt Smith?

So no, Matt Smith isn’t in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ and never was.

He will, however, be seen as the villain Loxias Crown in Sony’s comic book vampire flick ‘Morbius’, directed by Daniel Espinosa, and co-starring Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, and Tyrese Gibson. That picture opens on July 31. After that, he will be seen in Edgar Wright’s horror pic ‘Last Night in Soho’ in September and in the drama ‘His House’ which does not yet have a release date.

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ is now playing in theaters, 100% Matt Smith-free.

Source: Radio Times