According to a report from Variety, Disney+ plans to launch a ‘WandaVision’ spinoff based around the character of Agatha Harkness. As typical with most Marvel projects, details on this future Disney+ series are slim to none, however, we do know that Kathryn Hahn will revive her role as fan-favorite Agatha Harkness and it looks like Jac Schaeffer, head writer of ‘WandaVision,’ would be filling the slot as the writer and executive producer. While sources have described the show as a dark comedy, we know we can all look forward to one of our favorite witches returning to the screen in what is sure to be another captivating series.

