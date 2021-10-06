HBO released the first official teaser for the much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon at their HBOMax Europe launch event.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” series which focuses on the story of House Targaryen set 200 years before the fall of The Throne in Game of Thrones. The story follows the members of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war which came to be known as the “Dance of the Dragons.”

Watch the teaser trailer below and let us know what you think!

House of the Dragon has a 10-episode order slated to launch in 2022. Stay tuned as we keep you updated on all things House of the Dragon related as we countdown to the launch of this series.