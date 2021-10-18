Disney has announced a delay in the release of multiple Marvel films that are slated to come out over the course of 2022 and 2023. The first major change we see is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being delayed about a month and a half, thus pushing the films with a following release date about the same. While this news may seem shocking, sources at Deadline claim this is not the result of any major problems, however, is the result of the fact that”some titles are contending with finishing scenarios while others are in production.” That being said, these delays are only for the films that are scheduled to be released and appear to have no effect on the streaming series at Disney+.

Below is the full recap of the Marvel release date changes that we know so far. Fortunately, the shift is minimal and we can all look forward to kicking off summer 2022 with what should be a huge hit.

Marvel Release Date Changes

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Delayed from March 25, 2022, to May 6, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder – Delayed from May 6, 2022, to July 8, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Delayed from July 8, 2022, to November 11, 2022

The Marvels – Delayed from November 11, 2022, to February 17, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Delayed from February 17, 2023, to July 28, 2023

Untitled Marvel – Not delated! This was actually moved up from November 10, 2023, to November 3, 2023

Which of these new films are you most looking forward to? Let us know below!