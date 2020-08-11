Netflix’s new series ‘Away’ brings a different approach to science fiction, as it seems to be more focused on family drama, as opposed to action. And that should come as no surprise, as it was created by Andrew Hinderaker, a former writer and story editor of ‘Pure Genius’ and ‘Penny Dreadful’, and is executive produced by ‘Friday Night Lights’ and ‘Parenthood’s Jason Katims. Jessica Goldberg, who also wrote for ‘Parenthood’, and created the Hulu series ‘The Path’, serves as showrunner.

Two-time Academy Award-winner Hilary Swank brings the real star power as astronaut Emma Green, part of the crew of a spacecraft making the first manned voyage to Mars. ‘The Good Wife’s Josh Charles portrays her husband, Matt, and Talitha Eliana Bateman plays her teenage daughter, Alexis, whom Emma leaves behind to make this perilous journey.

This is Netflix’s description of ‘Away’:

Commander Emma Green leaves behind her husband and daughter to lead an international crew of astronauts on a perilous three-year mission to Mars.

The cast also includes Ato Essandoh as Kwesi (a botanist and first-time astronaut), Mark Ivanir as Misha (a veteran Russian cosmonaut and engineer), Ray Panthaki as Ram (the Indian medic, co-pilot, and second-in-command), and Vivian Wu as Yu (a geologist and chemist).

Check out the trailer below:

There will be ten episodes in the first season of ‘Away’, and Netflix has released the titles and writers:

“Go”, written by Andrew Hinderaker “Negative Return”, written by Jessica Goldberg “A Little Faith”, written by Janine Nabers “Excellent Chariots”, written by Ellen Fairey “Half the Sky”, written by Andrew Hinderaker “Space Dogs”, written by Jason Katims “Half the Sky”, written by Aditi Brennan Kapil “Spektr”, written by Jessica Goldberg “Vital Signs”, written by Chris Jones “Home”, written by Andrew Hinderaker

Presumably, all ten episodes will be released when ‘Away’ arrived on September 4, 2020.

Will you be blasting off with this new space series?

Source: EW