We’ve still got about a month to go before ‘The Boys’ returns to Amazon Prime Video for its sophomore season, but the streaming service is steadily cranking out promotional material. The latest release is a set of 15 photos from upcoming episodes!

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

Of all the new pics, this is the one I find most shocking and possibly disturbing!

What’s going on here?! Why is Starlight holding hands with Homelander? And why does she look so happy about it?

Keep in mind, Homelander was previously, romantically linked with Maeve (Dominique McElligott) in the public eye, even though it was all Vought-generated spin. (Maeve is secretly a lesbian… then again, don’t get me started on Homelander’s… er, sexual identity?) Is this another attempt by Vought to frame the twisted Homelander as a healthy red-blooded American man? Or is Starlight working her own angle, after her sudden empowerment at the end of last season?

Check out the rest of the new photos below:

The first three episodes of ‘The Boys’ arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 4. New episodes will be released each Friday after that. There are eight altogether. Also look out for ‘Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys’, a post-show chatfest hosted by Aisha Tyler, which will follow new episodes.

