It seems a truce has been called between The Boys and The Seven… or at least the actors that play them. From quarantine, they have teamed-up– Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Aya Cash (Stormfront), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Tomer Kapon (Frenchie), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Antony Starr (Homelander), and Jessie T. Usher (A-Train)– to record a message urging viewers to “Wear a f***ing mask,” so that, as Urban says, “you will help stop the transmission of this nasty f***ing disease.”

As Quaid stated:

“You want a ‘Boys’ Season 3? They’re not gonna let us shoot unless we get the numbers down. So please…”

Karen Fukuhara also has a special message for all those other Karens out there.

Check out the PSA courtesy of Collider‘s Twitter account:

Considering that pretty much everything about ‘The Boys’ is pretty profane, it makes sense that a PSA would be too.

Technically, Amazon has already renewed ‘The Boys’ for a third season, but there was already a gap of over a year between Seasons 1 and 2. Hopefully, this shutdown won’t result in a two-year gap between 2 and 3. This isn’t f***ing ‘Westworld’! (Oh, excuse me…)

The cast of ‘The Boys’ also includes Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), and Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir). Giancarlo Esposito will have a larger role in S2 as Vought CEO Stan Edgar.

The first three episodes of ‘The Boys’ arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 4. New episodes will be released each Friday after that. There are eight altogether. Also look out for ‘Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys’, a post-show chatfest hosted by Aisha Tyler, which will follow new episodes.

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.