Hasbro is recalling its “Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” doll from toy shelves after over 160,000 individuals signed an online petition protesting it. The petition was created by Jessica McMains and directed toward Walmart, Target, Amazon, and other retailers, hoping to call attention to the doll which she and others consider offensive.

Why? Well, the doll is designed to giggle when she is seated, but the sensor that activates this mechanism is located… under her skirt and between her legs.

… Uhhh…

ARE YOU F*&^ING KIDDING ME?! HOW DID THAT GET MADE IN THE FIRST PLACE?! THEY REALLY HAD TO BE TOLD THAT THIS WAS “BAD?!” IT TOOK 160,000 SIGNATURES BEFORE THEY REALIZED THAT THIS WAS A POORLY DESIGNED TOY… FOR CHILDREN?!

Well… let’s see what Hasbro had to say. Spokesperson, Julie Duff had the misfortune of having to explain via a statement:

“This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate. This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our Consumer Care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase.”

From McMains’ petition:

“Our society is conditioning our children to think pedophilia is ok. This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores… What will [this] toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it’s fun when someone touches your private area? That pedophilia and child molestation are ok?”

‘Trolls World Tour’ came out way back in April. I don’t know when this doll was released, but it’s disturbing to think it may have been out for 4+ months and this design has just been discovered.

I literally have nothing more to say about this…

