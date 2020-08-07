AMC has always tended to deliver programming that lies just outside of the norm, and that continues with its newest project, ‘Pantheon’, an animated hour-long sci-fi drama. This series hails from creator/executive producer Craig Silverstein, who previously delivered AMC’s ‘TURN: Washington’s Spies’. ‘Pantheon’ will be produced in-house at AMC Studios, and the network has already ordered two seasons up-front. The 2D animated series is based on the short stories of Ken Liu, about “Uploaded Intelligence” or human consciousness uploaded to the Cloud.

Via Deadline:

In its first season, Pantheon focuses on Maddie (Chang), a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI,” but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

Silverstein stated:

“Ken’s engaging and thought-provoking short stories pave the way for a deeply gripping series, and I couldn’t ask for a greater group of talented voices to bring these complex characters to life.”

Katie Chang (‘InstaPsycho’) voiced the main character in the first season, Maddie. Her father is voiced by Daniel Dae Kim (‘Lost’, ‘Hawaii Five-O’), who recently voiced Glimmer’s father, Micah, on ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’.

Rosemarie DeWitt (‘Little Fires Everywhere’) voices Maddie’s mother, Ellen, who begins to suspect that the person that Maddie is communicating with on the internet is pretending to be her deceased husband.

Paul Dano (‘The Batman’) voices Caspian, a computer expert who assists Maddie in her quest for the truth. Aaron Eckhart (‘Line of Duty’) and Taylor Schilling (‘Orange is the New Black’) portray Caspian’s parents. His father Cary is described as “demanding” and “rigid,” while his mother, Renee is “doting.”

Raza Jaffrey (‘Lost in Space’) voices “prized engineer,” Chanda. Chris Diamantopoulos (Amazon’s upcoming ‘Invincible’) will voice Pope, with Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in ‘The Princess and the Frog’) as Nicole; Grey Griffin (‘Star Wars: Resistence’) as Samara; Ron Livingston (‘Search party’) as Waxman; SungWon Cho (‘Borderlands 3’) as teacher; Kevin Durand (‘Ballers’) as Anssi; Scoot McNairy (‘Narcos: Mexico’) as Cody; Samuel Roukin (‘TURN’) as Gabe; and Krystina Alabado (‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’) as Hannah.

It was not announced when ‘Pantheon’ will arrive on AMC but check back for updates.