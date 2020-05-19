The casts of various past shows like ‘The Office’, ‘Parks & Recreation’ and ‘Community’ have been virtually reuniting to entertain fans during COVID-19 lockdowns, but now the cast of a current series is doing the same. A special episode of Apple TV+’s new comedy, ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ has been created, with a quarantine theme and was written, filmed, and edited from the actors’ homes, using– what else?– iPhones. The episode, entitled “Mythic Quest: Quarantine” was written by series co-creators Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz, plus co-star and executive producer David Hornsby.

Quarantine finds the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all-time tasked with working from home. Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (Rob McElhenney) struggle with solitude, while Brad (Danny Pudi) and David (David Hornsby) start a charitable competition. Assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) tries to explain video-conferencing to CW (F. Murray Abraham) with mixed results. To produce the episode, the cast and crew worked remotely in multiple locations across the country.

In addition to those mentioned, the cast also includes Charlotte Nicdao, Imani Hakim, Ashly Burch, Craig Mazin, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, and Humphrey Ker.

You can watch a teaser for the upcoming episode below (courtesy Deadline):

This is Danny Pudi’s second quarantine-based reunion, as he was also part of the cast of ‘Community’ who held their own reunion on Monday.

As was announced in the video, the special quarantine episode will arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 22.

McElhenney expressed:

“Lots of workplaces are figuring out this whole working-from-home thing, and the gaming industry is no different. Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will relate. Yes, we’ve all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph and we wanted to celebrate that. We needed to shoot this episode fast without sacrificing quality. Thankfully, we’re living in a time when everyone’s got a camera in their pocket. Having an iPhone coupled with the ingenuity of our crew, allowed us to make this unique piece of television in just days. We hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ was renewed for a second season prior to the release of the first on February 7.

Have you checked out ‘Mythic Quest’ yet? Are you excited to get a bit more?